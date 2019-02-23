KUALA LUMPUR: Long-serving Datuk Fumio Ogura from Japan is now the new Asian Hockey Confederation (AHF) president.





He replaced Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as His Majesty did not seek re-election due to his official duties as the new King.



His Majesty however, has graciously consented to be the Royal Patron of the AHF thus keeping close ties with the Asian hockey.



Ogura, who shares a good relationships with members of the hockey fraternity all over the world, said it would not be an easy task to fill the shoes of His Majesty.



“We’re grateful and thankful for his leadership of AHF and thank thim for his contributions,” said Ogura.



There was good news for Malaysia as Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah has assumed the position as the vice president.



The AHF office bearers

Royal Patron: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

President: Datuk Fumio Ogura (Japan).

Vice presidents: Shin Jung-hee (S. Korea), Datuk Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat (Thailand), Khalid Sajad Khokar (Pakistan), Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah (Malaysia), Mohammad Mustaque Ahmad (India), Mahadevan Devadass (Singapore), Yokohama Hide (Japan).

Chief Executive Officer: Datuk Tayab Ikram (Macau).

Board Members: Sumitth Edrisinghe (Sri Lanka), Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohd Arif (Malaysia), Tahir Zaman (Pakistan), Yuji Ibuki (Japan), Betikkazy Seksenbayev (Kazakhstan), Dr. S. Shamala (Malaysia), Kim Myeing-sung (S. Korea), Abdul Rashid Sikder (Bangladesh), Anil Sharma (Nepal), Aziman Ali (India), Bakhdir Ahmedav (Uzbekistan), Yeo Seung-jin (Korea), Sajed Addil (Bangladesh), Zuhair Mohamed (Oman).



