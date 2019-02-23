



A large JAG contingent is set to travel to Lilleshall, England to take on the English JAG teams in the coming weeks. The boys U16’s and U18’s will play 3 matches each against their English counterparts, as will the girls U16’s, while the girls U18’s will play 2 matches. All matches will take place at Lilleshall National Sports Centre which offers multiple hockey pitches, allowing several matches to take place at once.





Match Details



Boys U16



Ireland 2 vs 5 England Wednesday 20th February– 4:30pm

Ireland 1 vs 3 England Thursday 21st February – 3:30pm

Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 1:00pm



Boys U18



Ireland 2 v s5 England Wednesday 20th February– 4:30pm

Ireland 4 vs 1 England Thursday 21st February – 3:30pm

Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 1:00pm



Girls U16



Ireland 1 vs 4 England Wednesday 20th February – 6:45pm

Ireland 0 vs 3 England Thursday 21st February – 5:45pm

Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 3:15pm



Girls U18



Ireland 1 vs 2 England Thursday 21st February – 5:45pm

Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 3:15pm



Irish Hockey Association media release