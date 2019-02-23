Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

JAG's Set To Take On England In Lilleshall

Published on Saturday, 23 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments



A large JAG contingent is set to travel to Lilleshall, England to take on the English JAG teams in the coming weeks. The boys U16’s and U18’s will play 3 matches each against their English counterparts, as will the girls U16’s, while the girls U18’s will play 2 matches.  All matches will take place at Lilleshall National Sports Centre which offers multiple hockey pitches, allowing several matches to take place at once.



Match Details

Boys U16

Ireland 2 vs 5 England Wednesday 20th February– 4:30pm
Ireland 1 vs 3 England Thursday 21st February – 3:30pm
Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 1:00pm

Boys U18

Ireland 2 v s5 England Wednesday 20th February– 4:30pm
Ireland 4 vs 1 England Thursday 21st February – 3:30pm
Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 1:00pm

Girls U16

Ireland 1 vs 4 England Wednesday 20th February – 6:45pm
Ireland 0 vs 3 England Thursday 21st February – 5:45pm
Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 3:15pm

Girls U18

Ireland 1 vs 2 England Thursday 21st February – 5:45pm
Ireland vs England Friday 22nd February – 3:15pm

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.