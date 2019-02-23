KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu were without their top scorer Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) but it did not stop them from winning big against Tenaga Nasional.





The East Coast team, who lost 3-2 to Tenaga in the first-round match, turned on the power yesterday to exact sweet revenge with a superb 5-3 win in the second round at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday.



With the win, Terengganu finished third in the Premier Division standings with 25 points from eight wins, one draw and three defeats while Tenaga, despite losing the match, still finished second in the league with 27 points from 12 matches.



Gonzalo Merino of Argentina was the toast for Terengganu, scoring a brace in the 32nd and 46th minutes. The other goal scorers were Muhammad Sufi Ismat Rohulamin (19th), Faizal Saari (41st) and Jang Man-jae of South Korea (44th).



Tenaga replied through goals from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abd Jalil (22nd), Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (29th) and Norshafiq Sumantri (38th).



Tenaga face third-placed Terengganu in the TNB Cup (overall) in the first leg semi-finals on Tuesday and the return leg will be on Thursday. The final is on March 2.



Terengganu coach I. Vicknes­waran said Jong-hyun, who has scored a total of 15 goals, suffered a muscle pull in his leg during training two days ago and was rested.



“We were also without two key players B. Namasivayam and Rashid Baharom as both are nursing knee and shoulder injuries. We hope they can recover in time for the overall cup,” said Vickneswaran.



“We made use of our chances well to win but I’m disappointed that we conceded soft goals.



“It’ll be a different ball game in the semi-finals next week but we’ll be ready,” he said.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said his players did not push themselves in the match.



“They will face Terengganu again in the overall cup, so it’s alright. I’m not worried that my goalkeeper Che Shahrul Azmi (Che Saupi) let in five goals. He’s only 17 and this is a learning opportunity for him,” said Nor Saiful.



Newly crowned league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) beat TNB Thunderbolt 2-0 at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi. They face fourth-placed Maybank in the two leg semi-finals next week.



The Star of Malaysia