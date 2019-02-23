Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tenaga finish second despite defeat

Published on Saturday, 23 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 40
By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional ended second in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) even though they lost 5-3 to Terengganu Hockey Team earlier today (Friday).



The League concluded with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as champions, and they will play Maybank in the first leg of the TNB Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

Tenaga Nasional and Terengganu HT will square off again in the other semi-final.

Earlier today, Terengganu HT got their goals thanks to Sufi Ismat (19th), Gonzalo Merino (32nd), Faizal Saari (41st), Jung Manjae (43rd) and Gonzalo Merino (46th).

And Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (22nd), Akhimullah Anuar Esook (29th) and Norshafiq Sumantri (38th) on the other hand delivered the goals for Tenaga.

Terengganau HT rested tournament top scorer Jang Jong Hyun, 15 goals, because of a thigh muscle pull.

“We rested Jang, (B.) Namasivayam and Rashid Baharom for today’s match because all three are carrying injuries, and I am not sure if they will be ready for the semi-finals on Tuesday,” said Terengganu HT coach I. Vikneswaran.

Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said: “I am not worried about the scoreline, as we still ended up second in the League and will play two more semi-final matches against Terengganu.

“We know what we need to do, perform in the knock-out stage, and not here in the league which is pretty much settled already.”

MEN’S FINAL STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

UNIKL 12 11 1 0 47 12 34
TENAGA 12 9 0 3 61 21 27
TERENGGANU HT 12 8 1 3 44 27 25
MAYBANK 12 5 1 6 30 39 16
TNB THUNDER 12 2 1 9 13 36 7
UiTM 12 2 1 9 13 41 7
NURINSAFI 12 2 1 9 17 49 7

RESULTS: Terengganu HT 5 3 Tenaga Nasional , UniKL 2 0 TNB Thunderbolts, UiTM 2 2 Maybank.

FIXTURES

TUESDAY — TNB Cup Semi-finals, First Leg: UniKL v Maybank (Tun Razak, 3pm), Tenaga Nasional v Terengganu HT (Tun Razak, 5pm).
THURSDAY: TNB Cup Semi-finals, Second Leg: Tenaga Nasional v Terengganu HT (Tun Razak, 3pm), UniKL v Maybank (Tun Razak, 5pm).

New Straits Times

