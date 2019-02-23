Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT





Men

Results 22 February



KZNM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)

SG v MPU (Pool B) 7 - 1 (4 - 0)

NG v SGW (Pool A) 7 - 2 (3 - 0)

EG v EP (Pool B) 1 - 7 (1 - 3)

KZNC v WP (Pool A) 5 - 4 (3 - 4)

NAM v KZNI (Pool B) 3 - 3 (1 - 2)

SGW v KZNIB (Pool A) 4 - 1 (1 - 1)

MPU v EG (Pool B) 4 - 4 (2 - 1

WP v KZNM (Pool A) 8 - 4 (4 - 2)

SG v NAM (Pool B) 4 - 7 (3 - 6)

NG v KZNC (Pool A) 1 - 3 (1 - 1)

KZNI v EP (Pool B) 5 - 1 (1 - 1)



Pool standings



Pool A

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 KZN Inland A (RSA) 5 4 1 0 26 7 19 13 2 Namibia 5 4 1 0 28 12 16 13 3 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 5 3 0 2 26 19 7 9 4 Eastern Province (RSA) 5 2 0 3 21 25 -4 6 5 Mpumalanga (RSA) 5 0 1 4 10 23 -13 1 6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 5 0 1 4 7 32 -25 1



Women A Section



Results 22 February



KZN v WPP (Quarter Final) 8 - 0 (5 - 0)

KZNI v NG (Quarter Final) 1 - 1 (1 - 1) (2 - 1 SO)

WP v MPU (Quarter Final) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)

SG v KZNM (Quarter Final) 4 - 2 (4 - 0)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 3 0 0 9 3 6 9 2 Western Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 6 3 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 1 0 2 7 10 -3 3 4 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 0 0 3 5 11 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 15 1 14 9 2 KZN Inland (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 3 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 1 0 2 2 8 -6 3 4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0



Women B Section



Results 22 February



NW v KZNR (Pool A) 1 - 0 (1 - 0)

EG v KZNIB (Pool A) 3 - 2 (0 - 0)

SGW v NAM (Pool A) 0 - 4 (0 - 2)

NAM v NW (Pool A) 4 - 0 (2 - 0)

EG v SGW (Pool A) 1 - 6 (0 - 3)

KZNR v KZNIB (Pool A) 4 - 2 (2 - 0)



Pool standings



Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Namibia 5 4 1 0 24 4 20 13 2 North West (RSA) 5 4 0 1 15 4 11 12 3 KZN Robins (RSA) 5 2 2 1 14 9 5 8 4 SG Witsies (RSA) 5 2 1 2 14 14 0 7 5 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 5 1 0 4 6 31 -25 3 6 KZN Inland B (RSA) 5 0 0 5 9 20 -11 0

