2019 South African Indoor IPT - Day 3

Published on Saturday, 23 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 36
Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT



Men

Results 22 February

KZNM v KZNIB (Pool A)     5 - 2 (3 - 1)
SG v MPU (Pool B)         7 - 1 (4 - 0)
NG v SGW (Pool A)         7 - 2 (3 - 0)
EG v EP (Pool B)         1 - 7 (1 - 3)
KZNC v WP (Pool A)     5 - 4 (3 - 4)
NAM v KZNI (Pool B)     3 - 3 (1 - 2)
SGW v KZNIB (Pool A)     4 - 1 (1 - 1)
MPU v EG (Pool B)         4 - 4 (2 - 1
WP v KZNM (Pool A)     8 - 4 (4 - 2)
SG v NAM (Pool B)         4 - 7 (3 - 6)
NG v KZNC (Pool A)     1 - 3 (1 - 1)
KZNI v EP (Pool B)         5 - 1 (1 - 1)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 KZN Raiders (RSA) 5 5 0 0 31 10 21 15
2 Western Province (RSA) 5 4 0 1 26 15 11 12
3 Northern Blues (RSA) 5 3 0 2 20 9 11 9
4 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 5 2 0 3 16 20 -4 6
5 SG Witsies (RSA) 5 1 0 4 12 24 -12 3
6 KZN Inland B (RSA) 5 0 0 5 7 34 -27 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 KZN Inland A (RSA) 5 4 1 0 26 7 19 13
2 Namibia 5 4 1 0 28 12 16 13
3 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 5 3 0 2 26 19 7 9
4 Eastern Province (RSA) 5 2 0 3 21 25 -4 6
5 Mpumalanga (RSA) 5 0 1 4 10 23 -13 1
6 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 5 0 1 4 7 32 -25 1


Women A Section

Results 22 February

KZN v WPP (Quarter Final)     8 - 0 (5 - 0)
KZNI v NG (Quarter Final)     1 - 1 (1 - 1) (2 - 1 SO)
WP v MPU (Quarter Final)     5 - 0 (1 - 0)
SG v KZNM (Quarter Final)     4 - 2 (4 - 0)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 3 0 0 9 3 6 9
2 Western Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 5 3 6
3 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 1 0 2 7 10 -3 3
4 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 0 0 3 5 11 -6 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 15 1 14 9
2 KZN Inland (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6
3 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 1 0 2 2 8 -6 3
4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0


Women B Section

Results 22 February

NW v KZNR (Pool A)     1 - 0 (1 - 0)
EG v KZNIB (Pool A)     3 - 2 (0 - 0)
SGW v NAM (Pool A)     0 - 4 (0 - 2)
NAM v NW (Pool A)     4 - 0 (2 - 0)
EG v SGW (Pool A)         1 - 6 (0 - 3)
KZNR v KZNIB (Pool A)     4 - 2 (2 - 0)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Namibia 5 4 1 0 24 4 20 13
2 North West (RSA) 5 4 0 1 15 4 11 12
3 KZN Robins (RSA) 5 2 2 1 14 9 5 8
4 SG Witsies (RSA) 5 2 1 2 14 14 0 7
5 Eastern Gauteng (RSA) 5 1 0 4 6 31 -25 3
6 KZN Inland B (RSA) 5 0 0 5 9 20 -11 0

SA Hockey Association media release

