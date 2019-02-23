2019 South African Indoor IPT - Day 3
Results and Pool standings from the South African Indoor IPT
Men
Results 22 February
KZNM v KZNIB (Pool A) 5 - 2 (3 - 1)
SG v MPU (Pool B) 7 - 1 (4 - 0)
NG v SGW (Pool A) 7 - 2 (3 - 0)
EG v EP (Pool B) 1 - 7 (1 - 3)
KZNC v WP (Pool A) 5 - 4 (3 - 4)
NAM v KZNI (Pool B) 3 - 3 (1 - 2)
SGW v KZNIB (Pool A) 4 - 1 (1 - 1)
MPU v EG (Pool B) 4 - 4 (2 - 1
WP v KZNM (Pool A) 8 - 4 (4 - 2)
SG v NAM (Pool B) 4 - 7 (3 - 6)
NG v KZNC (Pool A) 1 - 3 (1 - 1)
KZNI v EP (Pool B) 5 - 1 (1 - 1)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|5
|5
|0
|0
|31
|10
|21
|15
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|5
|4
|0
|1
|26
|15
|11
|12
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|5
|3
|0
|2
|20
|9
|11
|9
|4
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|5
|2
|0
|3
|16
|20
|-4
|6
|5
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|5
|1
|0
|4
|12
|24
|-12
|3
|6
|KZN Inland B (RSA)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|7
|34
|-27
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|KZN Inland A (RSA)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|26
|7
|19
|13
|2
|Namibia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|28
|12
|16
|13
|3
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|5
|3
|0
|2
|26
|19
|7
|9
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|5
|2
|0
|3
|21
|25
|-4
|6
|5
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|5
|0
|1
|4
|10
|23
|-13
|1
|6
|Eastern Gauteng (RSA)
|5
|0
|1
|4
|7
|32
|-25
|1
Women A Section
Results 22 February
KZN v WPP (Quarter Final) 8 - 0 (5 - 0)
KZNI v NG (Quarter Final) 1 - 1 (1 - 1) (2 - 1 SO)
WP v MPU (Quarter Final) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)
SG v KZNM (Quarter Final) 4 - 2 (4 - 0)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|4
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|9
|2
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|4
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|12
|-11
|0
Women B Section
Results 22 February
NW v KZNR (Pool A) 1 - 0 (1 - 0)
EG v KZNIB (Pool A) 3 - 2 (0 - 0)
SGW v NAM (Pool A) 0 - 4 (0 - 2)
NAM v NW (Pool A) 4 - 0 (2 - 0)
EG v SGW (Pool A) 1 - 6 (0 - 3)
KZNR v KZNIB (Pool A) 4 - 2 (2 - 0)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Namibia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|24
|4
|20
|13
|2
|North West (RSA)
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|12
|3
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|14
|9
|5
|8
|4
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|5
|2
|1
|2
|14
|14
|0
|7
|5
|Eastern Gauteng (RSA)
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|31
|-25
|3
|6
|KZN Inland B (RSA)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|9
|20
|-11
|0
SA Hockey Association media release