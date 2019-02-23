



The quarter finals of the Women’s Indoor Hockey IPT A Section have been completed and the top 4 for 2019 are known. On Saturday morning they will contest the semi-finals before the final is played on Saturday night. Here is what went down in the quarter-finals.





SPAR KZN Raiders 8-0 WP Peninsula



It was routine stuff for the 8-time defending champions as they dismissed the WP Pens challenge easily. Led by Kelly Reed in the absence of injured Cindy Hack, the Raiders stormed into a half time lead of 5-0 through Jodie Oakes, Jess Lardant, Karin Bowyer, Kelly Reed and Cailynn den Bakker. Calvin Price’s side then produced a solid second half which saw them comfortably see out the game. Kelly Reed, Jess Lardant and Jess O’Connor all netted in the second half. The SPAR KZN Raiders will take some incredible effort to beat.



KZN Inlands (2) 1-1 (1) Northern Blues



In the pick of the matches the hosts were expected to run out victors in a tough battle but found themselves chasing the game when Celia Evans put the fantastic Northern Blues ahead. They found themselves level through Rachel Barnard before half-time but neither team could take their opportunities in a thrilling encounter, which meant shootouts would decide the winner. To the delight of the home crowd it was Inlands who succeeded thanks to Edith Molikoe’s winning goal.



Western Province 5-0 Mpumalanga



It was a far tougher in the first half than Western Province had expected as they took on Mpumalanga. The game was scrappy, and the Province ladies failed to hold onto significant periods of possession but found the 1-0 half-time lead through Sasha Sivertsen. Although they got the second through Nidia Vermeulen they were constantly frustrated by the superb Charlize Swanepoel. Eventually the would make it a comfortable win with a trio of goals from Kayla de Waal (2) & Ammaarah Hendricks.



Southern Gauteng 4-2 KZN Mynahs



Southern Gauteng made sure they had a chance to try and improve on last years silver medal thanks largely to a fine first half display. Lilian du Plessis scored the first after great determination by Kara Botes to win the ball. They would add another three before half-time with the impressive Cloe de Souza getting two of them. Southerns did take their foot off the gas in the second half and that ultimately saw them allow the Mynahs back into the game, probably something they will look to improve on in the semi-finals. Mynahs two goals came through Kerry Gaze giving them a glimmer of hope, but it was not to be.



Women’s Indoor IPT A Section – Semi-Final Fixtures



12:00 at St. Johns – SPAR KZN Raiders vs. KZN Inland

14:00 at St. Johns – Western Provinces vs. Southern Gauteng



FINAL – 19:00 at St. Johns



SA Hockey Association media release