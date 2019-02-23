The third day of the 2019 South African Indoor Hockey IPT is moving day, much like the third day of a major golf tournament, you must move yourself into a position so that you put yourself in a position where the trophy is possible. In Indoor IPT terms that the semi-finals. Having looked at the Indoor IPT Women’s A Section Quarter Finals in the previous post, we now look at who are the four semi-finalists in the Women’s B Section and the Men’s Section.





Women’s B Section Semi Finals



11:00 Namibia vs. SG Witsies



The Namibians have raised their game throughout the tournament and the young side representing the African Champions have emerged as the favourites for the B Section. They secured top spot with a dominant 4-0 win over North West in the pool stage and will look to secure their place in the final with a dominant display against Witsies.



13:00 North West vs. KZN Robins



North West were four from four without conceding a goal before they met Namibia in the last pool game and purposes were the favourites for the title. That thought was soon questioned by the dominant display by the Namibians and they will now have to pick themselves up for the semi-final against the Robins, who they beat 1-0 in the pool stage. Their success will hinge largely on the form of the defensive duo of Amore de Wet and Dunell van Taak. The Robins have themselves performed extraordinarily well in the tournament and will no doubt be ready to pounce against the wounded Potchefstroom side.



Men’s Semi-Finals



11:00 Western Province vs. KZN Inland



Western Province have breathed new life into their IPT with astute selections this year and Ross Willis is winning plaudits with his approach. Their youthful side will be up against one of the most experienced sides in the hosts. Justin Domleo is still the prototype of a perfect indoor hockey star and in Chris McCathie, Keenan du Toit and Matt Fairweather they have superb experience. Western Province are a fantastic team with a superb keeper and the dynamic Cassiem brothers making this look like a game to watch for sure. Its hard to pick a winner, so Ill just enjoy the game!



13:00 KZN Raiders vs. Namibia



The KZN Raiders secured top spot when they overcame Western Province 5-4 in the game of the tournament. The defending champions were pushed and pressured but managed to dig deep and find the answer to some difficult questions. It won’t get easier for them as they take on Namibia, the most cohesive unit at the tournament, who only finished second on goal difference after dismissing the challenge of Southern Gauteng last night. This promises to be a superb game with both teams wielding great coaches, individual match winning stars and a team culture to rival. I can’t wait.



The finals will take place later today and it will be an opportunity for someone to be crowned the champions of South African Indoor Hockey for 2019. All the results will be live here tomorrow!



