Holly Hunt is set to make her international debut in Saturday's FIH Pro League match away to China.





Hunt, 21, has been with the 20-strong women's squad for the past few weeks as they faced New Zealand and Australia, and is now set to be part of the matchday eighteen for Saturday's match in China, pushback 6am UK time, live on BT Sport.



David Ralph is leading the women's team for this fixture, with new coach Mark Hager finalising his work permit to move to the UK in March. Ralph led Great Britain in China as recently as November, managing the side for their FIH Champions Trophy campaign.



Saturday's match is also set to see two players hit signficant milestones. Sarah Jones is set for her 100th international cap for Great Britain and Wales, while Anna Toman is set to hit 50 appearances for Great Britain and England. Toman has not missed an international game since making her debut for England against South Africa in February 2017.



Great Britain's first home game in the FIH Pro League takes place on Saturday 27 April at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Seats start at £7.50 under 18s and £22.50 adults. Click here to buy now.



