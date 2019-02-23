Weekend fixtures



22 Feb 2019 21:00 (GMT - 3) ARG v GER (RR) 0 - 0 (CANCELLED due to rain and thunder) Cenard, Buenos Aires

24 Feb 2019 16:00 (GMT - 3) ARG v NED (RR) - Cenard, Buenos Aires



Live streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Cancelled Draw Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Belgium 4 2 1 1 0 0 14 9 5 9 75.0 2 Australia 4 2 0 1 0 1 12 11 1 7 58.3 3 Great Britain 3 2 0 0 0 1 12 9 3 6 66.7 4 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 6 66.7 5 Germany 3 1 0 0 1 1 5 5 0 4 44.4 6 Spain 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 11 -1 4 44.4 7 Argentina 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 16.7 8 New Zealand 4 0 0 1 0 3 10 17 -7 1 8.3

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



