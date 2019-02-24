By CHARLES OUKO





Kenya v India, for the 3rd Place at 1st World Cup in Barcelona in 1971.



The foundations of Kenyan hockey were undoubtedly laid by two classes of Indian immigrants: the Sikhs primarily from Punjab, and the Goans, from Goa.





Ever since Kenya’s first Olympics hockey foray at the Melbourne 1956 Games, three men epitomise the spirit of Kenya’s Olympics hockey odyssey.



Joginder Singh Bhachu, alias “Simba wa Kenya”, captured the sporting imagination of East Africa by his rally driving exploits in the 1960s and 1970s.



During the same time, two other members of his Sikh community — Avtar Singh Sohal “Tari” and Surjeet Singh Panesar “Junior”, were likewise making a global name for themselves in hockey.



Together with compatriot Aloysius Eduardo Mendonca, Sohal and Junior rank up there with the greatest of Kenyan sports people.



Mendonca was an inimitable left winger, Junior an irrepressible centre half, while Tari was a ferocious left back.



Mendonca, known affectionately as ALU, passed on in Nairobi on March 10, 2017, at the age of 85. But his two counterparts still live in Nairobi, having defied attempts to make them switch nationality during their prime.



Between them, they represented Kenya in 332 international matches, all documented.



They also played at four successive Olympics (1960-1972), with Tari as Kenya’s captain between 1962 and 1972, including three Olympic Games.



INSPIRATION



Tari was born to Pyara Singh Sohal and Parmesari Kaur on May 22, 1938, in Nairobi. Junior was born 32 days later on June 24, 1938, also in Nairobi.



“I watched the first Indian national hockey team tour Kenya in 1947. Their stick work and in particular that of their two star players — Dhyan Chand and Mana Singh — so thrilled me that there and then I purposed to one day follow in their footsteps,” says Tari by way of explaining what inspired him to play the game.



The two later honed their skills as students at Duke of Gloucester School (present-day Jamhuri High School) in Nairobi. Junior later joined Patiala University in India, studying Architecture, specialising in Interior Architecture. Amid his demanding hockey schedule, Tari somehow found time to work at the East African Breweries for 25 years, retiring as a sales and marketing manager.



For the towering Tari, who also had an unstoppable penalty shot, his record of Kenyan international matches reads thus: 167, with 23 of them being at the Olympics. His first recorded international was on May 12, 1957, in Nairobi versus South Africa.



Tari’s last international match was on September 7, 1972, against Argentina at the Munich Olympic Games. Junior’s international record of 165, likewise ended in Munich. However, both still played for a further six years at club level for their beloved Sikh Union Club.



At the Melbourne Games of 1956. Surjeet Singh Deol was Kenya’s hockey captain, and Kenya thereafter comfortably qualified for the next five hockey editions of the Olympics. Come the 1960 Rome Games, Tari and Junior were on the Kenya team.



Junior takes up the story, with an interesting tale of how he acquired his nickname: “The immediate past Olympics captain Deol was still on the team, at 36. A way had to be figured out to differentiate between the two of us, as our two first names were identical. He became ‘Senior’ and I was ‘Junior’!”



GREATEST MOMENTS



Of Kenya’s Olympics matches between 1956 and 1972, Tari played in 23 and Junior in an astonishing 31. Tari missed eight of Kenya’s 10 matches in Mexico 1968 after suffering a broken wrist. Junior’s Olympics appearances remained the joint world record for 40 years — broken only at the 2012 London Olympics.



At the Rome 1960 Games, Kenya, still a British colony, finished joint 7th with East Germany on the classification log of 16 countries.



At Tokyo 1964, Tari and company claimed the scalps of Holland, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand, finishing 6th out of 15.



The success was replicated at Mexico 1968 when Tari led Kenya to an 8th place finish, with notable victory over France, Holland, Argentina and Great Britain.



One of the most remarkable games was in Munich 1972 when Kenya met India for the first time in the Olympics. Davinder Singh Deegan created history with his brace for Kenya but India had a narrow 3-2 victory.



Before that, the two countries had met as Kenya participated in the inaugural 1971 Hockey World Cup in Barcelona. The October 24 match was a David versus Goliath affair. India came into the match with nine successive Olympic medals, seven of them gold.



“In all fairness, we should have been playing in the final and not this particular match. In the match before, versus Spain, some biased officiating adjudged us to have scored an illegitimate goal. The whole world knew we were serious gold medal contenders,” says Junior about the match. Junior adds: “We took India to extra time, losing 2-1 in an unforgettable match”. Tari scored.



Of their greatest playing moment, Junior had no doubt: “The 4-0 beating of India in Jabalpur, in 1964. We led 3-0 at half time, and India were the reigning world and Olympic champions. The Indian media classified me the best centre half in the world”.



The achievements are a far cry from the current sorry state of Kenyan hockey.



“Personal interest has been placed before the national interest. Kenya has now not been to the Olympics for the past 30 years. While we were away, teams that we routinely beat, in our day, such as Germany, Holland and Argentina, have since gone on to Olympics glory,” he said.



Tari was Kenya’s coach at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games. He also served as an International Hockey Federation instructor in coaching and development for 19 years. Tari’s last words of the interview: “We hope the ongoing Astroturf Project at Sikh Union, Nairobi, will spur more interest in our beloved sport”.



The Sh40 million pitch is expected to host its first game mid this year, and these two Sikh hockey giants are closely involved with its development.



