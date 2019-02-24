

Photo by Mark Pugh



Today`s results have left the status quo, Grange still have that six point cushion at the top of men`s National League 1, while in the women`s Clydesdale Western have a goal difference advantage over Edinburgh University, and with a game in hand.





At Auchenhowie Grange had to work hard to preserve their unbeaten record, at times they were a bit fortunate, but at the end of the day the champions came away with a 1-1 draw. The result probably suited them more than Western Wildcats, the Edinburgh side retained their six point advantage over the Auchenhowie outfit who failed claw any inroads into the points lead.



Western Wildcats were the livelier side in the opening exchanges, they went ahead in only seven minutes when a long ball from Dave Bond reached an unmarked Rob Harwood in the circle, the Scotland striker proceeded to fire a fierce shot into the roof of the net from a narrow angle.



Eventually Grange gradually dragged themselves back into the contest, they had two good chances to equalise but Western Wildcats` keeper Gavin Sommerville was equal to the task.



Grange were then fortunate to survive a lofted ball into their circle, which seemed to have been deflected over the keeper by Harwood who was then taken out by the same keeper, there was no goal awarded but instead a penalty corner which came to nothing.



Inside a minute of the restart Grange were level when Hamish Imrie was grounded in the circle and Dan Coultas converted from the spot off the post.



However, at the end of the day Western Wildcats could have taken all three points, they were awarded six penalty corners in the closing stages, and converted none.



Third placed Grove Menzieshill failed to take advantage of the share of the points at Auchenhowie by drawing 3-3 at Uddingston. Once again Aussie Brad Hughes was a catalyst with a double while Uddingston`s other strike came from Robbie McGuire.



Hillhead are still in fourth place after a 2-0 win over bottom side Gordonians, Ross Jamieson and Michael Sherry were on target.



Edinburgh University remain just outside the top four after a narrow 3-2 win over neighbours Watsonians. David Mawhinney bagged a couple while Matt Taylor got the other for the students.



Clydesdale remain in sixth with a 4-3 win over Kelburne. Jack McKenzie opened for Kelburne but Dale retaliated with strikes from Patrick Lonergan, Chris McFadden at a penalty corner and Struan Walker. But before the first half was over Chris Nelson had pulled one back for the Paisley side at another set piece.



Clydesdale Western retained pole position in the women`s National League 1 with a comfortable 6-0 win over GHK. There were two goals each for Emma McGregor and Fran Lonergan with Georgie Smith and Heather Lang getting the others.



Edinburgh University are in second spot, on the same points but behind Western on goal difference, after beating Watsonians 2-1 at Peffermill. Amy Brodie put the students ahead in the first half, Jenny Walls doubled their tally after the interval. With ten minutes left Morven Cawthorn pulled one back for Watsonians, but there was no further addition to the scoring despite some late chances to the visitors.



Meanwhile Western Wildcats are tucked in behind the top two, only two points adrift after their 2-0 win over Grange, the goals came from Kaz Cuthbert and Kirsten Cannon.



Dundee Wanderers retained fourth spot after seeing off Hillhead 6-2 on Tayside. They were two up at the inteval through Jess Martin and a spot conversion by Charlotte Watson. A ten minute burst of scoring after the interval, Watson again and a double from Vikki Bunce, put the Dundonians 5-0 ahead. Carla McNiven and Wendy Andrews pulled a couple back for Hillhead, but Bunce completed the scoring for her hat-trick.



Grove Menzieshill moved into fifth spot in the table on goal difference from Watsonians with a 3-0 win over Glasgow University. All the goals came in the first half, Katie Robertson opened at a penalty corner, Ellie Stott finished off a seven pass move, and then Lucy Smith scored with a back post deflection.



Scottish Hockey Union media release