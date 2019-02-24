KUALA LUMPUR: Univer­siti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) defender Muhd Najmi Faizal Jazlan is raring to make a return to the national hockey team after walking out eight months ago.





The 24-year-old Kangar-born Najmi left the national team last July due to family matters but that’s all settled now.



And he showed his eagerness to don the national colours again by going all out for UniKL in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this season.



“I still have the desire to play for the national team as I’m still young. I’ve proven myself in the MHL by playing with national defender Muhd Razie (Abdul Rahim),” said Najmi, who has represented Malaysia 70 times.



“I can marshal the defence and also deliver goals from penalty corners.”



Najmi made his international debut in the four-nation tournament in Japan in 2016 and last played for Malaysia during the six friendly matches with Argentina last June.



There’s a good chance for Najmi to be called up as national chief coach Roelant Oltmans wants more defenders in the team following a wrist injury to national defender Muhd Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan.



“Syed has been ruled out of the MHL due to the injury. And I’m all ready to play for the national team if given the chance,” said Najmi, who started his career in the MHL in 2012 by playing for Nur Insafi.



The following year he joined Tenaga Nasional for one year before switching to UniKL in 2014.



“I’m happy to play for UniKL as we’ve made steady progress since 2014. Last year we won the TNB (overall) Cup and this year, we clinched the Premier Division title by staying unbeaten.



“And I’m confident we’ll nail our second title – the TNB Cup,” he said.



UniKL face Maybank in the two-leg semi-finals scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday.



The Star of Malaysia