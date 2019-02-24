

Clifton's Holly Savage scoring from a deflected penalty corner against Beeston. Credit Peter Smith



Clifton Robinsons climbed into the play-off spots, boosting their hopes of glory in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 3-0 win over Beeston on Saturday.





Previously sixth, they climbed above their rivals thanks to three early goals. Nicola Moss got them off the mark with a second minute field goal, and Aileen Davis doubled their lead from a penalty corner five minutes later.



Finally, Holly Savage scored what would turn out to be the last goal of the game from a penalty corner in the 18th minute.



Elsewhere Surbiton returned to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over previous leaders Holcombe. Autumn Brown scored the host’s opening goal after 26 minutes, while Jenna Woolven made it two-nil with a 58th minute strike.



East Grinstead stepped up to third with a 2-0 win over Buckingham, who dropped out of the top four.



Sophie Bray’s 21st minute goal and Rosario Villagra’s 50th minute strike gave East Grinstead the points.



At the other end of the table Slough and the university of Birmingham battled out a 2-2 draw. After Mel Ball had given hosts Slough a second minute lead, Aisling Madden scored for the University of Birmingham.



Jo Turnbull put the visitors ahead with a penalty stroke on 26 minutes, only for Kitty Baccanello to level for Slough on 62 minutes.



In the top flight’s other clash Bowdon Hightown were 2-1 winners at Canterbury with Megan Batchelor and Aine Curran scoring their goals, while Eugenia Bianchi scored for Canterbury.



Investec Conference East



Hampstead & Westminster scored a late winner in a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Sevenoaks to remain top of the Investec Women’s Conference East.



Lucy Hyams found the net in the 67th minute from open play to ensure that the home side kept their two-point advantage over Wimbledon at the top of the table.



Wimbledon kept the pressure on Hampstead & Westminster with a 6-1 victory at Cambridge City earlier in the day.



Rosie Pickersgill scored a brace and goals from Mairi Drummond, Crista Cullen, Fiona Burnet and Eliza Brett were enough for the away side to secure all three points and leave it all to play for at the top on the table.



Elsewhere Bedford won 1-0 at home to Southgate, Harleston Magpies also won 1-0 at home to Horsham and St Albans versus Ipswich ended 0-0 at full time.



Investec Conference West



Gloucester City closed the gap to seven points at the top of the Investec Women’s Conference West with a 4-0 victory at home to bottom of the table Exe.



Charlotte McShane gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute with a goal from a penalty corner before Tina Evans doubled their advantage with a goal from open play in the 23rd.



Megan Brazil added a third goal for Gloucester in the 39th before Frankie Mayes sealed all three points for the home team with a goal in the 66th minute.



Olton & West Warwicks performed well away from home, successfully securing a point against top of the table Stourport as their game ended in a 0-0 draw – the first points Stourport have dropped this season.



Elsewhere, Barnes were victorious away from home in a 4-3 thriller against Oxford Hawks, Trojans leap-frogged Reading with a 2-0 victory at home and Isca versus Swansea City ended 0-0 at full time.



Investec Conference North



Loughborough Students maintained their position at the top of the Investec Women’s Conference North with a 4-0 victory at home against Ben Rhydding.



Beth Peers scored a brace as part of the victory with her goals both coming from open play in the 16th and 19th minutes.



Jane Kilpatrick made it 3-0 before half time with a goal in the 27th minute before Madeleine Pearce made it 4-0 in the 39th to seal all three points.



Leicester maintained the pressure on the leaders with a 2-0 win at Sutton Coldfield.



Rachel Mack gave the away side the lead in the 16th minute and Olive Hepi secured the win with a goal from free play in the 38th.



Elsewhere, Belper ran out 2-0 winners at home to Fylde, Brooklands-Poynton won 3-0 at home to the University of Durham and Leeds won 1-0 at Timperley.



RESULTS:



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Saturday, February 23 2019):



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Canterbury 1, Bowdon Hightown 2; Clifton Robinsons 3, Beeston 0; East Grinstead 2, Buckingham 0; Slough 2, University of Birmingham 2; Surbiton 2, Holcombe 0.



Investec Women’s Conference West: Gloucester City 4, Exe 0; Isca 0, Swansea City 0; Oxford Hawks 3, Barnes 4; Stourport 0, Olton & West Warwicks 0; Trojans 2, Reading 0.



Investec Women’s Conference North: Belper 2, Fylde 0; Brooklands-Poynton 3, University of Durham 0; Loughborough Students 4, Ben Rhydding 0; Sutton Coldfield 0, Leicester 2; Timperley 0, Leeds 1.



Investec Women’s Conference East: Bedford 1, Southgate 0; Cambridge 1, Wimbledon 6; Hampstead & Westminster 1, Sevenoaks 0; Harleston Magpies 1, Horsham 0; St Albans 0, Ipswich 0.



England Hockey Board Media release