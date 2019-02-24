



Four days of intense action at St Johns DSG in Pietermaritzburg culminated in two fantastic finals played in front of a capacity crowd on Saturday night. In both the men’s and women’s tournaments there is a new name being carved into the trophy after Western Province and Southern Gauteng respectively dethroned the defending champions KZN Raiders.





The Women’s final saw a repeat of the 2018 final as the SPAR KZN Raiders looked to defend a trophy they had won for each of the previous four years. They had secured their place in the final with a thrilling 4-3 win in the KwaZulu Natal derby against Inland earlier in the day. They also reached the half way point in the lead when Jessica Lardant finished from a penalty corner with the last play of a very tentative half of hockey.



They looked to build on that but were met with resolute defence from the Johannesburg side, who last won the trophy in 2013, with Kara Botes particularly impressing alongside her skipper Robyn Johnson. The play was largely happening between the circles but both Petro Stoffberg and Zimi Shange were more than a match for the chances that were created sporadically.



Southerns pulled level when tournaments top scorer, 17-year-old Cloe de Souza, pounced on a lack of defensive awareness to convert. This after a superb double save from Shange in goals. That goal gave Blake Goosen’s ladies the momentum and they continued to take advantage of the situations that arose. They would take the lead through their superb captain Robyn Johnson in the 36th minute and would see a chance to extend the lead through a penalty stroke saved by Shange. In the end they were able to hold out for a famous victory and break the stranglehold of the Raiders.



The individual awards were as follows:



Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Nicole la Fleur (Western Province)

Upcoming star of the Tournament – Kayla de Waal (Western Province)

Player of the Tournament – Amy Greaves (KZN Inland)







In the men’s tournament a first-time winner was going to be awarded as Namibia and Western Province took on each other. Namibia had earlier knocked out the 4-time defending champions the Raiders.



The Western Province men had selected a younger side for this tournament and gave Ross Willis his first go at the men’s side had played with a great self-belief throughout the tournament and started the final in the same way. 16-year-old wonderkid Mustapha Cassiem opened the scoring before Idrees Abdulla and Dayaan Cassiem made it 3-0 before the half-time break. All three goals were hallmarks of great special awareness and indoor hockey upbringing.



Namibia, who are meticulously led by all round nice guy Trevor Cormack, fought back in the way they always do and created a spectacle for the fans when they pulled the score back to 3-2 through Cody van der Merwe and Dakota Hansen. Both teams created chances, but neither was able to make them count and when the final penalty corner was repelled by Western Province they could celebrate their first senior indoor IPT title.



The individual awards were as follows:



Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Anton van Loggerenberg (Western Province)

Upcoming star of the Tournament – Mustapha Cassiem (Western Province)

Player of the Tournament – Dayaan Cassiem (KZN Inland)



In the Women’s B Section Namibia were the champions as they triumphed over North West in the final to secure promotion to the A Section in 2020.



Final Standings – Women’s A Section



Southern Gauteng

SPAR KZN Raiders

KZN Inland

Western Province

SPAR KZN Mynahs

Northern Blues

Mpumalanga

Western Province Peninsula



Final Standings – Women’s B Section



Namibia

North West

KZN Robins

Southern Gauteng Wits

KZN Inland B

Eastern Gauteng



Final Standings – Men



Western Province

Namibia

KZN Raiders

KZN Inland

Southern Gauteng

Northern Blues

Eastern Province

KZN Mynahs

Southern Gauteng Wits

KZN Inland B

Mpumalanga

Eastern Gauteng



SA Hockey Association media release