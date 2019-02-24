

Manpreet Singh won the 2018 Player of the Year award. The 26-year-old had won the Rising Player of the Year award in 2014. File



Indian men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh has been honoured with the 2018 Player of the Year award by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), while women’s team striker Lalremsiami bagged the Rising Player of the Year prize.





Manpreet led the Indian team to an unbeaten streak at the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat where the team was declared joint winners with Pakistan. He also contributed in the team’s silver medal win at the Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands, and continues to remain instrumental in the Indian midfield.



The 26-year-old Manpreet, who belongs to Mithapur, Jalandhar, had won AHF’s Rising Player of the Year award in 2014. He is currently attending the national camp in Bengaluru.



Lalremsiami rising player



The 18-year-old Lalremsiami has shown remarkable progress in the women’s team. She was impressive at the 2018 World Cup and the Asian Games, where the team won a historic silver medal. She also played in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, where the under-18 team won the silver medal.



The Indian men’s team was awarded the Best Performance of the Year for being the only Asian side to have reached the top-eight in the World Cup.



The Tribune