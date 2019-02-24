

Hannah Martin and Anna Toman in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women came away upbeat after earning their first points in the new FIH Pro League.





Playing in their third fixture, the ladies took two points; one for a 2-2 draw and a further bonus point for winning a shootout 3-2.



Following defeats away to New Zealand and Australia, this was a welcome result to get the team's FIHPL campaign up and running.



Player of the Match Lily Owsley said, "Following disappointing results in New Zealand and Australia we put the pressure on ourselves today to have to win the game. It was incredibly frustrating to not come away with 3 points but it was a big step forwards for us and in a long tournament it’s a big positive to get some points on the board.



"I think we’ve learned a great deal in a very short space of time. It’s just the start of this exciting journey and looking forward to seeing where [new coach] Mark [Hager] can take this team."



David Ralph, who led the team while Mark Hager finalised his work permit to move to the UK in March, said, "Today was a tough game for us, China played well and posed some problems for us. We were delighted to come from behind to take the lead in the game and we now need to learn how we then go on to win from that position.



"The players deserve huge credit for coming back in the game and also for winning the shootout at the end having conceded so late on. I thought Amy Tennant did well in the shootout and gave Anna the chance to win it for us in her 50th international game.



"Our Congratulations also go to Sarah Jones on her 100th international game. It’s been a long trip for us so it was nice to finish off with some points!! It’s also great to see Giselle score again and also Lizzie Neal scoring her first international goal is another positive for us."



Great Britain Hockey media release