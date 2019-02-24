

GB's Hannah Martin in action during the win against China



Great Britain's women claimed their first points of the FIH Pro League after a 3-2 shootout win against China.





The match had seen Liang Meiyu give the hosts the lead before Lizzie Neal and Giselle Ansley put Britain 2-1 up.



Gu Bingfeng equalised and the 2-2 draw meant both sides earned a point.



In the shootout, Anna Toman, whose error led to the penalty corner from which Bingfeng equalised, scored the winner to claim an extra point and move Britain up to seventh in the standings.



GB had gone into the game on the back of defeats by New Zealand and Australia.



"It has been a tough journey for us in the Pro League so far," said GB's Lily Owsley.



"We had zero points so we put ourselves under a lot of pressure to get points on the board.



"We know China are good, they are skilful. We went out to attack and also to enjoy ourselves.



"This is the end of quite a long trip for us, but it has been enjoyable and, apart from the results, it has been a massive learning curve."



Britain's next game in the nine-team league is away against the United States on 31 March.



