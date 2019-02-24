

Hollie Pearne-Webb against China in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women earned their first points in the FIH Pro League after winning a shootout against China.





Having earned a point for their 2-2 draw in normal time, Britain then earned a further bonus point in the shootout to register their first positive result in the league so far.



Anna Toman's shootout was decisive on her 50th international appearance, while goalkeeper Amy Tennant also played a key role in the shootout victory.



Sarah Jones earned her 100th combined GB and Wales cap, while there was an international debut for Holly Hunt and a first goal for Lizzie Neal.



After the best part of a month overseas, the women's team will have been pleased to end on an upbeat note, and they now look forward to their next games away to USA and Argentina at the tail end of March.



Full report



In front of an enthusiastic Changzhou crowd, it was China who struck the first blow as Meiyu Liang scored with a remarkable volley. A penalty corner was saved by Amy Tennant, but as it looped skywards, the advantage was played and Liang smashed home first time with a super effort.



Britain played with real purpose in the second quarter, and debutant Holly Hunt almost capitalised on a defensive mixup but saw her effort saved. Soon enough though GB had a goal, Lizzie Neal producing an excellent finish on the reverse after Hollie Pearne-Webb's pass was deflected.



Not long afterwards Britain took the lead, Giselle Ansley firing home a rocket of a drag flick to earn a 2-1 half time advantage.



China fought hard in the third quarter, and Tennant had to produce an important save soon after the interval. There was then more defending to do after possession was lost at the back but Britain held onto their advantage after 45 minutes were played.



China removed their goalkeeper in the final quarter, and with GB having just lost their referral, the hosts were awarded a penalty corner in the dying embers of the game after Britain failed to clear their lines. Bingfeng Gu flashed an effort low into the goal and so it was a point apiece for a 2-2 draw.



The home side took the first advantage in the shootout when Hannah Martin hit the post, but Tennant more than played her part in goal to keep Gb on the front foot. Erica Sanders and Hollie Pearne-Webb scored well either side of a Sarah Robertson miss, so it was then left to Anna Toman to score the winner on hrt 50th international appearance, sending the side home with a further bonus point.



With coach Mark Hager absent as he finalises his work permit, the team were led by David Ralph and it was pleasing for all concerned to end this first trip on a high.



Away games against New Zealand, Australia and now China have offered a challenging start to the FIH Pro League, and a relatively inexperienced squad will have certainly benefitted from time together on the road. Now with a new coach looking to embed his ideas into the team over time, they will look forward to their next challenges with renewed vigour.



China 2

Liang (11', PC)

Gu (59', PC)



Great Britain 2

Neal (20', FG)

Ansley (22', PC)



Great Britain win shootout 3-2



Starting XI: Tennant (GK), Toman, Pearne-Webb (c), Ansley, Balsdon, Evans, Jones, Robertson, Martin, Rayer, Owsley

Subs: Hunt, Sanders, Howard, Petty, Defroand, Neal

Unused sub: Cochrane



Shootout:

China 2: Liang (goal), Wang, Zhong (goal), Zhange, He

Great Britain 3: Martin, Sanders (goal), Robertson, Pearne-Webb (goal), Toman (goal)



Great Britain Hockey media release