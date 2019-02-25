Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Punjab-A win Pakistan's U-19 Hockey Championship

Published on Monday, 25 February 2019
ISLAMABAD (OU Punjab-A annexed the Inter-Provincial U-19 Hockey Championship 2019 title after thumping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6-4 in the final played here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.



Rana Waheed and Ali Aziz scored two goals each for the champions, while one goal each was scored by Umair Satter and Rizwan Ali. From KP, Usman Khan scored two goals while Asad and Roman hit one goal apiece. Earlier Punjab B secured third position by thrashing KP-B by 5-1. Abdullah scored a brace while Faizan, Ibrar Ahmed and Usman Bashir converted one goal each for the winning side. Ismail scored the consolation goal for the losers.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior graced the concluding day as chief guest and gave away trophies. PHF Finance Secretary Akhlaq Usmani, Sindh Hockey Association Secretary M Ramzan Jamali and others were also present on the occasion. As many as 14 teams took part in the championship. Four teams from Punjab, two each from Gilgit/Baltistan, Sindh and KP while one each from Islamabad, Fata, Balochistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir.

The Nation

