By T. Avineshwaran





Hafifihafiz Hanafi



PETALING JAYA: Bring on Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL). Maybank forward Hafi­fihafiz Hanafi insists their two earlier defeats to the Malaysian Hockey League champions will have no bearing on their TNB Cup semi-final first-leg clash tomorrow.





Maybank lost 1-5 and 1-2 to UniKL in their league fixtures.



Hafifihafiz said Maybank had nothing to lose in the two-leg semi-finals but would need a cautious game plan to pull through.



“The players must hold UniKL and be efficient in their counter attacks. We know UniKL’s quality and also the strength of their foreign players,” said Hafifihafiz.



“If we’re not compact in defence against them, they’ll surely find a way to punish us. I’ve told all the players to play as a unit and make life tough for UniKL.



“We’re the underdogs but anything can happen. We’ll be playing eight quarters and we must be smart with our game.”



The 32-year-old Hafifihafiz has scored 13 goals in the league and is expected to increase his goal tally against UniKL.



However, the former national forward said he can do even better and wants to improve his finishing.



“As a former international, I know I can do much better.”



Hafifihafiz, who played for Malaysia in the 2014 World Cup, is the second highest scorer in the MHL.



National and UniKL drag-flicker Razie Abd Rahim is the third highest scorer with 11 goals – eight of them from penalty corners.



Terengganu’s Jang Jong-hyun, the top scorer in the MHL in 2017, is currently the top scorer with 15 goals.



The Star of Malaysia