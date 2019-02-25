Victory over rivals Holcombe on Saturday boosted East Grinstead’s push for a spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division play offs, but defeat to Brooklands MU on Sunday leaves the battle for the play-offs very much still on.





Goals from Tijn van Groesen and David Condon helped East Grinstead beat Holcombe 2-0 and climb above them in the table, but the West Sussex side were beaten 2-0 at home by Brooklands MU 24 hours later with Thomas Russell and David Flanagan scoring for the away side.



Those results mean there are four teams within three points of the fourth play-off spot, but with five more games still to come everything is still to play for.



Leaders Surbiton condemned Holcombe to another loss on Sunday as they ran out 4-1 winners. Arjan Drayton Chana scored twice while David Goodfield and Hayden Beltz also found the net. Connor Caplan scored Holcombe’s only goal.



Matt Guise Brown was the star of the show for Hampstead & Westminster in their 8-1 win over Sevenoaks.



Guise Brown scored four times for the side level on points with Surbiton. Chris Cargo sealed a double of his own with Jonny Gooch and Rhodri Furlong scored a goal apiece, while Tim Warrington was Sevenoaks’ scorer.



Carson brothers James and George scored for the University of Exeter in a 3-3 home draw with Beeston. Gareth Griffiths, Chris Proctor and Mark Gleghorne put Beeston 3-2 ahead before James Ferguson levelled the scoring only five minutes from time for the hosts.



And goals from Ben Roe and Ed Horler (2) helped Wimbledon clamber their way away from relegation fears with a 3-0 win over Reading on Saturday.



Conference East



A battle of the top two ended with nothing separating the sides – Oxted holding visitors Old Georgians to a 3-3 stalemate in the Conference East.



Timothy Guise-Brown gave Oxted an early lead only for Nick Burns to level three minutes later. The resolve of leaders Old Georgians was put to the test after Martin Scanlon and Chris Webster gave the hosts a 3-1 lead after 52 minutes.



But Old Georgians hit back with Burns added his second of the game on the 65th minute before Nick Cooper struck a minute later to level the match.



Second-bottom Cambridge City had a great weekend at the office – a 5-2 victory over fifth-placed Brighton & Hove. City of Peterborough lost 4-0 to Richmond and are now four points adrift at the bottom following Cambridge’s win.



Canterbury secured a 4-3 win over Old Loughtonians while Southgate matched them with a 1-0 away victory against Teddington.



Conference North



Loughborough Students racked up the largest margin of victory in the Conference North by beating bottom side Alderley Edge 8-1.



The victory was a real team effort with seven different names on the scoreboard.



Thomas Ainsworth netted a hat-trick for leaders Bowdon in their 5-0 drubbing of Preston as University of Durham’s Max van Laak matched his feat in a 6-0 win over hosts Doncaster.



The University of Durham still trail Bowdon by three points at the top of the table.



Sheffield Hallam had to come from behind in their 3-2 away win against Belper. Dan Legg put Belper 2-1 ahead just after the break but goals from Ben Stone and William Hearne downed the Derbyshire side.



Elsewhere, the University of Nottingham kept relative pace with the top two after a 3-1 win at home to Leeds.



Conference West



Havant beat Cardiff & Met 3-1 on Saturday to move top of the Conference West table, and held that position despite a 3-2 loss to Team Bath Buccaneers 24 hours later.



Goals from Ethan Hoddle, Federico Bertoni and Miguel Rodrigues gave Havant the win on Saturday, and despite Bertoni scoring twice on Sunday it wasn’t enough as Team Bath Buccaneers took the win thanks to goals from Stuart Rushmere, Harry Skinner and Ben Stone.



Olton & West Warwickshire could have pushed Havant back down to second with a win on Sunday, but were beaten 4-2 by University of Bristol – Rufus McNaught-Barrington scoring a hat-trick in the upset.



The University of Birmingham could have gone within a point of Havant but also failed to take three points, salvaging a 1-1 draw with second bottom Chichester.



Cardiff & Met put six past Fareham in their second game of the weekend, winning 6-2 while Oxford Hawks beat Isca 6-1.



RESULTS:



SATURDAY



Men’s Premier Division: East Grinstead 2, Holcombe 0; Wimbledon 3, Reading 0.



Men’s Conference West: Havant 3, Cardiff & Met 1.



SUNDAY



Men’s Premier Division: East Grinstead 0, Brooklands MU 2; Hampstead & Westminster 8, Sevenoaks 1; Surbiton 4, Holcombe 1; University of Exeter 3, Beeston 3.



Men’s Conference East: Cambridge City 5, Brighton & Hove 2; Canterbury 4, Old Loughtonians 3; Oxted 3, Old Georgians 3; Richmond 4, City of Peterborough 0; Teddington 0, Southgate 1.



Men’s Conference North: Belper 2, Sheffield Hallam 3; Bowdon 5, Preston 0; Doncaster 0, University of Durham 6; Loughborough Students 8, Alderley Edge 1; University of Nottingham 3, Leeds 1.



Men’s Conference West: Cardiff & Met 6, Fareham 2; Chichester 1, University of Birmingham 1; Havant 2, Team Bath Buccaneers 3; Olton & West Warwickshire 2, University of Bristol 4; Oxford Hawks 6, Isca 1.



England Hockey Board Media release