by Helge Schütz





The Namibian men and women's teams that excelled at the SA Interprovincial tournament in Pietermartitzburg over the weekend



NAMIBIA excelled at the South African Interprovincial Indoor Hockey Tournament in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend to win a gold and a silver medal.





Namibia's men's team won a silver medal in the Men's A category, while a Namibian Invitational women's team won the gold medal in the Women's B category.



Namibia's men's team competed in the A category against South Africa's top provinces and put in some excellent performances to reach the final.



They breezed through their early group matches, beating Eastern Gauteng 6-2, Eastern Province 8-2 and Mpumalanga 4-1 before being held to a 3-3 draw by the powerful KwaZulu Natal Inland side.



Namibia bounced back with a 7-4 victory against Southern Gauteng, with Brynn Cleak scoring four goals and Liam Hermanus three, to book their place in the semifinals against KwaZulu Natal Raiders, who remained unbeaten throughout the group stages to top their log.



Kwazulu Natal Raiders seemed to be heading for victory after a first half goal by Lungani Gabela, but Brynn Cleak grabbed a last minute equaliser to send the match into a penalty shootout.



Here Namibia immediately took the lead when goalie Richter van Rooyen saved Jarryd Jones' shot and goals by Brynn Cleak, Liam Hermanus and Cody van der Merwe gave them a 3-2 victory and a place in the final against Western Province, who beat KZN Inland 5-3 in the other semifinal.



In the final, WP started on fire and streaked into a 3-0 lead by halftime after goals by Mustaphaa Cassiem, Idrees Abdullah and Dayaan Cassiem.



Namibia staged a great second half recovery to reduce the deficit to 3-2 after goals by Dakota Hansen and Cody van der Merwe. They also had several more short corners as well as a penalty, but Cleak's shot was saved and WP held on for the victory to win the gold medal, while the young Namibians were awarded the silver medal.



The Namibian women's invitational team won the gold medal in the Women's B category after beating North West 3-2 in the final. Two goals in three minutes by Kaela Schimming and Danja Meyer put Namibia 2-0 ahead, but North West opened their account early in the second half with a short corner goal by another Namibian player, Dunelle van Taak, who is currently studying in Potchefstroom.



North West drew level at 2-all following a second short corner goal by Van Taak on 31 minutes, but Danja Meyer restored Namibia's lead with a field goal three minutes later.



That's the way it stayed until the end as Namibia clinched the gold medal with a narrow 3-2 victory.



In the semifinals, Namibia beat Southern Gauteng Witsies 4-2, after the two teams were tied at 2-2 at half time.



Kaela Schimming scored two goals and Danja Meyer and Sunelle Ludwig one goal each for Namibia.



In the group matches, Namibia beat Southern Gauteng 4-0, North West 4-0, KwaZulu Natal Inland 5-1 and Eastern Gauteng 9-1.



