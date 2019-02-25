

Sir Owen Glenn is still fuming about the circumstances that led to Black Sticks womens' coach Mark Hager leaving NZ Hockey.



Sir Owen Glenn has accused Hockey New Zealand of cowardice, raising serious doubts as to whether he will resume his financial support of the Black Sticks women's programme.





An investigation into the Black Sticks environment by lawyer Maria Dew found that 24 of the 33 players she had interviewed had serious concerns about what she labelled "a negative environment," but the summary that was released publicly on Monday contained no specific examples.



Glenn told Newstalk ZB he had seen a redacted version of Dew's review but said "it has huge gaps in it. Everything that could have been contentious has been deleted. And it looks like a lawyer has gone over it with a fine tooth comb".



"Where's the justice in that? Where's the fair play in that? Someone has to question this. Nobody wants to take responsibility. I want the hockey board to be taken to task."



It emerged last week that Glenn had frozen $2 million of funding he had pledged to the team for 2019 and 2020, following the resignation of coach Mark Hager in January after more than a decade in the role. Hager has since accepted a position as coach of the Great Britain women's team.



Hager was praised by co-captains Stacey Michelsen and Sam Charlton at the time pf his resignation, and Glenn was also fulsome in his support.



"He is a good coach - I saw a lot of his coaching all over the world. No complaints, all the good players are supporting him. Who are the ones who aren't? This is cowardice, absolute cowardice," Glenn told Newstalk ZB.



Hager wasn't mentioned in the summary of Dew's findings, nor in any of the statements made by Hockey NZ officials present at the release - chairman Mike Bignell, fellow board member Shane Collins, and chief executive Ian Francis - despite having coached the team and overseen its environment since December 2008.





Former Black Sticks womens' coach Mark Hager is now in charge of the Great Britain team. GETTY IMAGES



"The important issue here is this wasn't an employment investigation - this was a review of the programme," said Bignell.



"What's clear out of that is, yes, there were some serious concerns, and the real failing for us is that when people had concerns, there was a lack of trust in the system for them to be able to raise them in real time and when you can't raise those in real time, things cascade and this is why we're here today."



Speaking at the release of the review, before Glenn commented publicly, Bignell was optimistic Glenn's concerns could be addressed.



"Sir Owen Glenn has been a great supporter of hockey for a long time and we need to keep talking to and working with him. We're confident that we can help work through any concerns that he continues to have and we're looking forward to being able to ensure that [the funding] is in place."



But Glenn is clearly unhappy about Hager's departure, saying: "Mark, in my opinion, was constructively dismissed by it being made known to him that there were criticisms. And all these so-called players that have criticised, and nobody has been named - they have all been promised anonymity."



Glenn said that if Hager was good enough to guide the Black Sticks to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Surfer's Paradise last year, NZ Hockey had a responsibility to stick with the coach. It also ranked with Glenn that Hager has to move to England for a new job, forcing him to be away from his family.



"And nobody in this country cares? Well I care. I went to his farewell party and 34 of the 35 girls who were either in the squad, or in the development squad, attended. All backed him … gave him a present, shed a tear.



"All these people, I gather a lot of them are past players who were dropped because they either weren't good enough in the coach's eyes and didn't train enough.



"That was what he was there for. That is why he is coach. It's his reputation I am fighting for. He was a good guy. He was tough, but he was good."



Glenn's financial support has been crucial in allowing players to cope with the increased demands of the Pro League competition, which began in January and has them playing on a regular basis in New Zealand and overseas until the end of June.



Bignell said Hockey NZ was working with the players association to assess the impact of Glenn's decision to freeze funding.



"We've got a memorandum of understanding which revolves around our contractual terms with the players and we've worked with the players association about how we work through that.



"Sir Owen Glenn was incredibly generous to our players and allowed us to be able to put them in a position which is actually over and above what the contractual arrangement is that we have. He's a tremendous supporter and donor to us and we clearly have to work through that."



Stuff