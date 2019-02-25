Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today congratulates Anna Flanagan who has announced her retirement from international hockey effective immediately.





Canberra-born defender Flanagan enjoyed a successful career with Australia, having debuted as an 18-year-old against Korea Republic in Perth in March 2010.



Flanagan, who retires aged 27, earned 171 caps and scored 34 goals for the Hockeyroos. She last represented Australia in November 2016.



She retires as a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winner (2010, 2014) and former Olympian, having represented Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.



She also won a World Cup silver medal in 2014, where she finished as runner-up for top scorer with six goals, and Champions Trophy silver medal in 2014.



She was voted the FIH Young Player of the Year in 2013 and is a two-time Oceania Cup winner (2013, 2015).



“I am honoured to have had the opportunity to play for the Hockeyroos and represent Australia,” Flanagan said.



“Having missed selection in the Hockeyroos squad for the past two years, it is now time for me to move on and concentrate on building my career away from Hockey.



“It is never an easy decision to retire from elite sport and I have found making this decision very challenging.



“However, I retire with many wonderful memories, friendships and achievements of which I am very proud.



“I would especially like to thank my Manager Daniel O'Loughlin and my sponsors, the ACT Academy of Sport, the NSW Institute of Sport, my family and last but not least my fans for all the support they have provided me throughout the highs and lows of my journey with the Hockeyroos.



“I now look forward to continue to support the younger generation of female Hockey players to reach their dreams whether that be at club, state or international levels.



“I wish Hockey Australia and the Hockeyroos all the very best in the coming years leading into and out of the Tokyo Olympic Games.”



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston thanked Flanagan for her contribution and wished her well for her future outside of Hockey.



“On behalf of HA, I congratulate Anna on a distinguished international career, where she has achieved many great things on the international stage,” Cumpston said.



“She should be very proud of everything she has achieved as we at Hockey Australia are.



“We would like to wish her all the very best for the future and know she’ll be as successful outside Hockey as she has been within the game.”



Hockey Australia media release