Weekend fixtures



22 Feb 2019 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (4 - 3 SO)

23 Feb 2019 CHN v GBR (RR) 2 - 2 (2 - 3 SO)

24 Feb 2019 ARG v NED (RR) 1 - 2



Unofficial pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 5 3 1 0 1 11 7 4 11 73.3 2 Netherlands 4 3 0 0 1 8 2 6 9 75.0 3 Argentina 4 1 2 0 1 7 6 1 7 58.3 4 New Zealand 5 2 0 0 3 8 6 2 6 40.0 5 Belgium 3 2 0 0 1 3 3 0 6 66.7 6 Germany 3 1 0 2 0 7 5 2 5 55.6 7 Great Britain 3 0 1 0 2 3 10 -7 2 22.2 8 China 3 0 0 1 2 5 8 -3 1 11.1 9 United States 2 0 0 1 1 2 7 -5 1 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre