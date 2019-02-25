Weekend fixtures



22 Feb 2019 ARG v GER (RR) 0 - 0 (Match cancelled due to weather)

24 Feb 2019 ARG v NED (RR) 4 - 3



Unofficial Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Cancelled Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Belgium 4 2 1 1 0 0 14 9 5 9 75.0 2 Australia 4 2 0 1 0 1 12 11 1 7 58.3 3 Great Britain 3 2 0 0 0 1 12 9 3 6 66.7 4 Netherlands 4 1 1 1 0 1 15 15 0 6 50.0 5 Germany 3 1 0 0 1 1 5 5 0 4 44.4 6 Argentina 3 1 0 0 1 1 6 7 -1 4 44.4 7 Spain 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 11 -1 4 44.4 8 New Zealand 4 0 0 1 0 3 10 17 -7 1 8.3

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre