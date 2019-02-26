By BRIAN YONGA





Sailors' Douglas Nyerere (left) celebrates with team mates Abraham Muse and Timothy Obonyo after scoring against Multimedia University. Sailors won 2-0 to qualify for the 2019 Men's Premier Hockey League. PHOTO | MAGONGO KENYA |



Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and Oranje Leonas will debut in the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Super League that begins this weekend at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





This season will also see the return of Mount Kenya University to the men’s National League after a three-year absence.



Oranje Leonas is a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) development side that was formed a few years back to act as a feeder to the national team. It comprises players aged between 18 to 20 years.



According to the KHU assistant fixtures secretary, Moses Majiwa, the time is ripe for the development side to be thrown into the thick of action.



“We are looking at another exciting season and the addition of these two teams will go a long way in improving the game especially the women’s game which does not have so many teams,” Majiwa said on Monday.



Last season, KHU made changes to the men’s and women’s Premier Leagues.



PROMOTED



An additional league referred to as Super League was introduced to both competitions.



The men’s Super League winners, Sailors earned promotion to this season’s 10-team Premier League. Three sides namely Parkroad Badgers, Kenya College of Accountancy University and Nakuru dropped from the top-flight league.



The National League was as a third-tier competition, with Bungoma Farmers securing promotion to the Super League to take up the spot of Kabarak University, who were relegated.



Kenyatta University Titans were crowned champions of the inaugural women’s Super League, with Lakers from Kisumu finishing second as both teams secured promotion to Premier League.



Vikings, who finished last in the women’s Premier League, will play in the Super League this season.



"The women's Premier League has, however, been increased from seven to eight teams for the 2019 season and hopefully we will settle at 10 teams eventually after gradual growth,” said Majiwa.



Daily Nation