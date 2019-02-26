By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional youngster Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi (pic) has some big shoes to fill in the absence of the country’s No. 1 goalkeeper S. Kumar.





Kumar, 39, will be out of action for two months after suffering a muscle tear in his right thigh in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match last Friday and Che Shahrul is seen as the right fit for the role.



The 17-year-old Che Shahrul of Negri Sembilan helped Malaysia win their first-ever gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last October and Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini is counting on him to deliver.



“We’ve named Che Shahrul in the Tenaga Nasional squad because he played well in the Youth Olympic Games. We’ve faith in him,” said Nor Saiful.



“I’m confident he will give his best in the league and overall Cup although he is playing in the MHL for the first time this season.



“It’ll be a good learning experience for Che Shahrul. In the match against Maybank last Sunday, he played well and we did well to win (7-2).”



Che Shahrul was happy to stand in for Kumar but admitted he was nervous.



“I’m playing at the senior level for the first time. Kumar is a keeper with vast experience and he’s also my idol. I lack the experience playing against top clubs but I’m ready to learn,” said Che Shahrul, who is waiting for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results.



Che Shahrul is a student at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) and has represented the school in the Under-19 Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) since 2017.



And last year, SSTMI emerged as double champions, landing the league and overall titles.



Che Shahrul said he has done well as a junior keeper and hopes to be a world-class goalkeeper in the next few years.



Tenaga wrap up their league fixtures against Terengganu at the Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta today.



Whatever the outcome, Tenaga will still finish second in the league and face Terengganu in the semi-finals of the overall Cup.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) clinched the league title on Wednesday with a total of 31 points with one more match to play against TNB Thunderbolt today at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.



The Star of Malaysia