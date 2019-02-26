By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said his team are the underdogs in the semi-finals of the TNB Cup against Tenaga despite winning in their last encounter.





The east coast side won 5-3 in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) and will be taking them on again at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium today. The return leg will be held at the same venue on March 28.



Vickneswaran said the team helmed by Nor Saiful Zaini are the favourites as his players as much more fitter and experienced.



“If you look at the league standings, they are above us. They beat us in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and have done well in the league. So it makes sense to call them favourites,” said Vickneswaran.



“Right now training has been going well and we have to plot our plan well. Some players have fitness concerns and are racing against time.”



The players are league top scorer Jang Jong-hyun (quadriceps pull), Rashid Baharom (shoulder), Azri Hassan (fever) and Firdaus Omar (broken finger).



“We will only know today if they can play in the first-leg. They are key players especially Jang. He did not feature in our last two matches and I hope he plays in the first-leg.”



Vickneswaran said playing at 3pm in the second-leg would also be a telling factor as he believes the Tenaga players, who are younger and fitter, will have an advantage.



“They have lots of national players who are young and capable of playing in any conditions.”



Nor Saiful said both sides have a good chance of making the final but added that Terengganu will have a point to prove after losing to them in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and also in the league.



“It’s anyone game in the two-legged semi-final. I have told my players to get a good score-line in the first-leg to ensure that we are not under pressure for the return leg.”



The Star of Malaysia