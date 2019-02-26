PETALING JAYA: The bet is on Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to feature in the TNB Cup final.





But head coach Arul Selvaraj said the two-legged semi-final would be a different ball game for his boys.



UniKL, who are the league champions, are unbeaten and won 11 successive matches to stamp their supremacy in Malaysian hockey.



Their opponents Maybank have stated they would take a cautious approach against UniKL after losing 1-5 and 1-2 in the league.



Arul has urged his charges to stick to their game and not tweak anything.



“I want my boys to play like how they normally do. Right now we are just rectifying some individual errors.



“We are getting better in every game and I have to say the momentum is with us.



“The confidence is there and as a coach I believe my players will continue their gallant run.”



Arul expects hitman Razie Abd Rahim to shine at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium.



“It’s a faster pitch which suits Razie.



“He will definitely have an advantage during penalty corners.”



The Star of Malaysia