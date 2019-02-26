Tony Smith





Mark Hager is now coaching the Great Britain women's hockey team after quitting the Black Sticks ahead of a review which revealed "a negative environment''. GETTY IMAGES



OPINION: Hockey New Zealand are deluding themselves if they think scape-goating former coach Mark Hager will shut the lid on the Blacks Sticks review fiasco.





A longtime former Black Sticks women's team stalwart has told Stuff that "a big cleanout" of Hockey New Zealand management and "a complete fresh start" to the coaching and management team is needed to put the team on track for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.



The player - who did not want to be named - felt Hager, who coached the Black Sticks to the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal, "got the best out of us" during a decade in charge, although there were "some things that needed to be fixed".



Her scorn was more directed at Hockey NZ. She was livid that some review participants only learned of the review outcome through a media release on Monday. She said that was "typical" of Hockey NZ's poor communication.



The Hockey NZ board's derisory "release" of findings from an independent review has raised more questions than answers.



Lawyer Maria Dew QC allegedly found 24 of 33 (70 per cent of players interviewed) current and past players she interviewed had "serious concerns" about a "negative environment".



However, the review showed "a very clear disconnect" between "the majority player view of a negative environment" and the "almost unanimous view of the HNZ and HPSNZ [Hockey New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ] staff, as well as a smaller group of players, that the environment is largely positive and successful".



That second group acknowledged "improvements can be, and have been made" to the Black Sticks environment. HNZ and HPSNZ staff considered the work "can continue with current personnel and considered that this work can continue with current personnel and resources already in place for much of the last two years".





The Black Sticks in a team huddle before a Pro League game against China in Christchurch. GETTY IMAGES



So, who is right? The "negative" camp or the "positive" possee?



We can't tell. Monday's "summary" amounted to just three and a half pages - after a review which encompassed 65 interviews and the examination of 58 documents.



The "summary" was alarmingly short on specifics. Instead of giving more morsels of what actually happened, Hockey NZ board chairman Mike Bignell hid behind a convenient "confidentiality" excuse.





Olivia Merry (C) is congratulated by her Black Sticks teammates after scoring a goal against Mark Hager's Great Britain team in Christchurch. MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES



Dew, as reviewer, was not even present to answer media questions.



Hockey NZ have not even shown the full findings to the review participants or the NZ Hockey Players Association, which demanded the review in the first place.



Amelia Gibson - the former Black Sticks goalkeeper who had publicity criticised the environment under Hager - described the review as "a slap in the face" for its lack of detail.





Mark Hager had a decade in charge of the Black Sticks. GETTY IMAGES



Contrast hockey's opaque approach to the High Performance Sport New Zealand's 2018 review into Cycling New Zealand, which revealed details about a drunken night in Bordeaux, which led to a dysfunctional track cycling team culture.



No-one expects a review summary to tag individuals' names to damning comments, but hockey's should have detailed specific allegations.



Without evidence, it is hard to refute Black Sticks benefactor Sir Owen Glenn's claim that Hager - who quit New Zealand to coach England and Great Britain in January - had been constructively dismissed.





Sir Owen Glenn claims Mark Hager was 'constructively dimissed'.



How do we know - given Hockey NZ's heavily redacted release - whether the 24 players had genuine grievances? Was Hager horrible? Or did the complainants simply need to toughen up?



After all, a "negative environment" in one person's eyes can be a "winning culture" in another's.



Hockey NZ is clearly hoping the problem has gone away with the ticking of the review box.





Hockey NZ Chair Mike Bignell presents the findings of an independent review into the Black Sticks women's team environment. Abigail Dougherty/Stuff



Yet, their ham-fisted handling has done a disservice to a lot of people - Hager, the players, the hockey public and Maria Dew, whose detailed findings have been concealed behind the cloak of confidentiality.



Hager could be seen as the convenient fall guy. Yet, if he was so bad, why would Great Britain Hockey - a more successful organisation than Hockey NZ - appoint him? Following Monday's review summary, GB Hockey confirmed Hager's job was secure and asserted it had done "due diligence" before appointing the 54-year-old Australian.



Hager had seen a draft copy of Dew's review before he left for England, but it should not be assumed he jumped before being pushed.



What self-respecting coach would have stayed? It would have been untenable. Hager would always have been looking over his shoulder, wondering if the group wanted him, or whether he could trust the people around him.



All the public know is Hager penned an email - which was inadvertently sent to the whole team rather than a fellow management team member - containing criticisms of some players following the Black Sticks' underwhelming 11th place finish at the Hockey World Cup last July. Hardly a hanging offence.



Some former players publicly pointed the bone at Hager, but seven former internationals issued a statement rejecting the notion of a "negative environment".



One ex-player told Stuff that while the coach is ultimately in charge, "the girls drive the environment too".



Black Sticks co-captains Sam Charlton and Stacey Michelsen praised Hager at the time of his departure. So, it could be assumed he still had the support of the senior leadership group.



Again, the public does not know because Hockey NZ refuses to say.



The Dew review found Hockey NZ had not done enough to respond to concerns about the Black Sticks environment, or ensure player welfare was adequately considered.



Again, there is an alarming lack of specifics.



Bignell has said Hockey NZ is "deeply sorry" about the Black Sticks situation and conceded "while our systems clearly need strengthening, so do our relationships."



"Hockey New Zealand must engage better with our players and their representatives the Hockey Players' Association, as well as providing resources and support to ensure athlete wellbeing."



The blow torch must now go on Bignell, his board and management team.



What accountability did Hockey NZ chief executive Ian Francis - a staffer since 2011 - have?



What about Sean Dancer, who has been coaching the Black Sticks since Hager's departure, after five years as his assistant?



If there were problems within the Black Sticks' environment, were board members Shane Collins and Kirsty Redfern - both former New Zealand internationals - asked to intercede?



During 1976 Olympic gold medallist Ramesh Patel's long reign as CEO, Hockey NZ was acknowledged as one of New Zealand sport's best-run national bodies.



Hockey's list of luminaries and life members includes some of the most respected people in New Zealand sport - including Patel, International Olympic Committee member Barry Maister, his brother Selwyn, and former New Zealand captain and coach Pat Barwick, to name just a few. Perhaps it's time for Hockey NZ to turn to them to navigate a way through the minefield.



Bignell and Francis can bang on about hockey's positives - the Black Sticks' World Pro League involvement and Olympic medal hopes - but after own goals like this, who could blame Owen Glenn for freezing his $2 million Black Sticks donation?



Stuff