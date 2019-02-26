David Long





Former Black Sticks women's coach Mark Hager took charge of the British women's team last month. GETTY IMAGES



Great Britain Hockey is sticking by Mark Hager, despite a damning review into the culture of the women's Black Sticks team during his time as their coach.





Lawyer Maria Dew found in the independent review that 24 of the 33 current and past players she interviewed had serious concerns about what she called a "negative environment," a group that includes "18 players who are well capped."



It has been reported that Hager would have been sacked because of the review's findings, but he jumped ship before its publication to take up a job coaching the British women's team.



Despite the report, Great Britain Hockey say Hager's position is secure and it did due diligence on the 54-year-old Australian coach before appointing him last month.



GB Hockey said it expected the findings that came out in the report and they weren't at odds from what came from its own discussions with Hager during the recruitment process.



GB Hockey say it anticipates the publication of the report to bring closure to this period and look forward to Hager undertaking his role with its continued backing.



"We were satisfied with our processes before Mark's appointment," GB Hockey chief executive Sally Munday said.



"I am pleased that these findings have been published and now Mark can get on with the job in hand.



"He has made a very good impression with the squad and staff at the first two FIH Pro League matches in Australasia, and we look forward to welcoming him here in March on a full time basis."



Earlier this month the Times in the UK reported that Chelsea Warr, UK Sport's director of performance, had urged GB Hockey executives to postpone the appointment of Hager until the findings of the review were made known.



This advice however was ignored, despite GB Hockey being warned that it would be a "significant risk" to do so before the outcome of a review into alleged bullying.



Stuff