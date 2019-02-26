

England at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup



Hockey New Zealand has today published the independent review into its women’s central programme, and the findings are not at odds with the extended due diligence we conducted before Mark Hager was appointed as Great Britain and England women’s head coach.





We anticipate their publication bringing closure to this period and we look forward to Mark undertaking his role with our continued backing.



Chief Executive Sally Munday commented, “We were satisfied with our processes before Mark’s appointment, and I am pleased that these findings have been published and now Mark can get on with the job in hand.



“He has made a very good impression with the squad and staff at the first two FIH Pro League matches in Australasia, and we look forward to welcoming him here in March on a full time basis.”



England Hockey Board Media release