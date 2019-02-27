In a bid to raise the standards of umpiring and officiating in the country, Hockey India on Tuesday announced it will conduct an online test on March 29.





The online Test is designed as part of a program for professional development of the umpires and technical officials.



It will help them enhance their skill-based and knowledge-based expertise. It is also expected to illustrate the officials' knowledge levels of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rules and regulations.



The online test will focus on testing the practical and theoretical knowledge of the FIH Rules of hockey.



It is mandatory for any candidate appearing for this test to be registered with a Hockey India Permanent/ Associate State Member Unit.



The registration for the test begins on Tuesday and close on March 15 at 5 pm.



"Organising this online test will only raise the bar of umpiring and technical officiating in India," said Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India.



"We have several young men and women who want to stay connected to the game by professionally pursuing umpiring and Technical Official courses and we wanted to ensure they are on par with the international standards."



Daily News & Analysis