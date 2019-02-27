



Glenanne look set to advance to the final four of the Irish Senior Cup without hitting a ball as Kilkeel withdrew from the competition over a club rule that states they cannot play on Sundays.





The Mourne club held an EGM in midweek to change the club’s constitution but the longstanding rule was upheld. As such, the scenario was to either find an alternative date agreeable to Hockey Ireland and the Glens or concede.



The likelihood of finding such a different date is a difficult one in an already backlogged season due to the pre-Christmas World Cup and other matches falling foul of the weather and so the latter option came to pass on Saturday morning.



In recent years, Kilkeel have also withdrawn from the EY Hockey League promotion playoffs due to Sunday games being scheduled. Hockey Ireland’s Cup Competitions committee will make a final call on the matter on Wednesday before the semi-final draw is made.



The Glens go through to the final four along with Three Rock Rovers who refound their mojo to beat Banbridge 4-3, putting their league travails behind them to remain unbeaten in all domestic knock-out competitions since the spring of 2017.



Three Rock Rovers put their league travails behind them to continue their remarkable run of results in domestic knock-out matches as they Banbridge 4-3 in the Irish Senior Cup.



They have now not lost a match of this ilk since the spring of 2017 as Luke Madeley fired the winner at Havelock Park.



Rovers had led 3-0 in the first half with Mark English scoring against the run of play before Madeley and Jody Hosking propelled the Dubliners into a great position.



Bann roared back into contention with a double from Eugene Magee before Josh Moffett made it 3-3 but Madeley arrived with his second to win it.



Cork C of I win was their first of the season in normal time as John Jermyn fired a hat trick of set-piece goals to earn a 3-2 in Co Tyrone against Cookstown.



The Olympian fired his side in front with a drag-flick special only for Greg Allen to peg them back. A Jermyn stroke and another penalty corner shot slung them into a 3-1 lead and while Stu Smyth got Cookstown back into the tie, they could not deny C of I a place in the last four.



Lisnagarvey beat Pembroke for the second time in eight days at Comber Road with Matthew Nelson scoring twice.



In the Irish Hockey Trophy, the finalists were confirmed with Waterford continuing their incredible rise as they saw off Rathgar in a shoot-out after Steven Roberts and Ben Johnson exchanged goals.



The Deise side will come up against former winners NICS in the final after they also won a shoot-out to reach the final.



In Leinster Division One, the refixture between Avoca and Dublin University was postponed again as there were no umpires appointed to the fixture.



Men’s Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals: Banbridge 3 (E Magee 2, J Moffett) Three Rock Rovers 4 (L Madeley 2, M English, J Hosking); Cookstown 2 (G Allen, S Smyth) Cork C of I 3 (J Jermyn 3); Kilkeel scr Glenanne w/o; Lisnagarvey 3 (M Nelson 2, J Bell) Pembroke Wanderers 1 (H Spain)



Irish Hockey Trophy, semi-finals: Rathgar 1 (S Roberts) Waterford 1 (B Johnson), Waterford win shoot-out; NICS 3 North Down 3, NICS win shoot-out



Irish Junior Cup quarter-finals: Banbridge II 1 Three Rock Rovers II 3; Glenanne II 2 Lisnagarvey II 2, Glenanne win shoot-out 4-2; Monkstown II 4 Belfast Harlequins II 0; YMCA II 1 Instonians II 2

Semi-final draw: Monkstown v Three Rock Rovers; Instonians v Glenanne



Leinster Division 1: Dublin University v Avoca postponed



Neville Davin Cup semi-final: Railway Union 4 (A O’Callaghan, A Colton, R Devlin, D Sheill) Dublin University 0



Munster Division 1: Ashton 1 (C Buttimer) Catholic Institute 1 (C Sparling)



