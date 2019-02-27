

Victory over rivals Holcombe on Saturday boosted East Grinstead’s push for a spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division play offs, but defeat to Brooklands MU on Sunday leaves the battle for the play-offs very much still on.





Goals from Tijn van Groesen and David Condon (pictured) helped East Grinstead beat Holcombe 2-0 and climb above them in the table, but the West Sussex side were beaten 2-0 at home by Brooklands MU 24 hours later with Thomas Russell and David Flanagan scoring for the away side.



Those results mean there are four teams within three points of the fourth play-off spot, but with five more games still to come everything is still to play for.



Leaders Surbiton condemned Holcombe to another loss on Sunday as they ran out 4-1 winners. Arjan Drayton Chana scored twice while David Goodfield and Hayden Beltz also found the net. Connor Caplan scored Holcombe’s only goal.



Matt Guise Brown was the star of the show for Hampstead & Westminster in their 8-1 win over Sevenoaks.



Guise Brown scored four times for the side level on points with Surbiton. Chris Cargo sealed a double of his own with Jonny Gooch and Rhodri Furlong scored a goal apiece, while Tim Warrington was Sevenoaks’ scorer.



Carson brothers James and George scored for the University of Exeter in a 3-3 home draw with Beeston. Gareth Griffiths, Chris Proctor and Mark Gleghorne put Beeston 3-2 ahead before James Ferguson levelled the scoring only five minutes from time for the hosts.



And goals from Ben Roe and Ed Horler (2) helped Wimbledon clamber their way away from relegation fears with a 3-0 win over Reading on Saturday.



