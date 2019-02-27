Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Poor maintenance at seven stadiums has led to the Malaysia Hockey League TNB Cup semi-finals being held at a torturous 3pm and 5pm at the Tun Razak Stadium in the scorching heat yesterday (Feb 26).





The Google weather report showed an intimidating 36 degrees Celsius when the first semi-final started.



But for the players on the pitch, it’s even worse as it’s always two degrees hotter on the artificial pitch as water evaporates. Many of them will tell you that.



The Metrological Department of Malaysia had sent out warnings of a heat-wave striking the nation until the end of March, and even the National Sports Institute (NSI), on its Twitter account, had advised athletes to take precaution when playing under the sun.



The NSI warning for Tuesday (Feb 26) was: “Don't let embarrassment keep you on the field. If you feel dehydrated or sick, tell your coach right away.”



The other ISN warning on Twitter was: “Pay attention to early signs and symptoms of dehydration.”



However, none of the semifinalists -- Terengganu Hockey Team, Maybank, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Tenaga Nasional requested Tournament Director, Jusvir Singh for the matches to be held at a later time, to avoid heat stroke.



“The first plan was to hold one semi-final at Tun Razak and the other at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi simultaneously at 5pm. But one team wanted to play in Terengganu, and another team in Ipoh.



“And since there was no consensus, we decided to play at the Tun Razak at 3pm and 5pm for both legs,” said Jusvir.



The seven stadiums in the Klang Valley all have defects, which made them unplayable.



As the Tun Razak Stadium has bad lighting, night matches can't be played there at night.



And both the stadiums at Bukit Jalil are under repair after shoddy workmanship saw the pitches become brittle inside one year.



The newly laid Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium is also under repair even though it was laid less than a year ago.



The over-used Kuala Lumpur HA Stadium in Jalan Pantai has water pump issues, making it dry as a desert.



And next to KLHA Stadium, the Ministry of Education Stadium is unsuitable because of a bumpy pitch -- and it was also recently returfed.



The UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam has good lighting as well as water pumps, but it was also found to be too bumpy and poorly laid.



And even the brand new Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi is already plagued with issues. Its pitch is bumpy while its lights are yet to be tested and approved for night matches.



To make things bearable for the players. Jusvir and his team changed some rules.



* Players were allowed four minutes of water breaks (instead of two).



* Players were allowed to run to the sidelines and drink whenever they want.



* Bottles of water are allowed to be kept at the back of goalmouths, and the goalkeepers are allowed to remove their helmets when not under attack.



And for those players and officials sweating it out on the reserves’ bench, electric fans were given.



“Hopefully, this will help players to cool down,” said Jusvir.



Maybank and UniKL players had to do their warm-up exercises at 2pm, an hour before the game.



Perhaps, they could have skipped the warm-up moves as the blazing sun was enough to heat them up.



In the end, UniKL proved too hot for Maybank with a 4-1 triumph in their 3pm match.



In the other semi-final, which started at 5pm, Terenggany HT overpowered Tenaga Nasional 3-1.



