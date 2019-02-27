



KUALA LUMPUR: The return leg of the TNB Cup semi-final will be a brand new game for fancied Terengganu.





Head coach I. Vickneswaran commended his players for their spirited performance in the 3-1 win against Tenaga Nasional in the first leg semi-final yesterday, but urged his charges to forget about the result and think about securing a place in the final.



“We took our chances. That was the difference. My players gave their hearts out and showed how much they wanted to win,” said Vickneswaran.



“Our goalkeeper Hazrul Faiz was good as he thwarted many chances.



“We will fight thinking it is a fresh game. In hockey, 3-1 is never comfortable. We must have a strong mentality and I believe my players have what it takes to do it.”



Terengganu’s goals were scored by ace striker Faizal Saari (28th and 46th minute) and South Korean Jang Jong-hyun (pic) (52nd) while Tenaga’s goal was scored by Arif Syafie Ishak in the 60th minute.



Tenaga head coach Nor Saiful Zaini said if his players continue to muff their chances they can forget about making the final.



“We had 10 clear chances and failed to score. That is a huge blow for us,” said Nor Saiful.



“Terengganu were clinical. I must see how we can make a comeback. We must think of getting three goals in the next match. The chances are there and we must score.”



The return leg for both semi-finals will be held tomorrow at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium.



The Star of Malaysia