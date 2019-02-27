By T. Avineshwaran





All in: UniKL’s Robert Kemperman (right) dribbling past Maybank’s Adam Aiman Mamat during their TNB Cup semi-final first-leg match at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) Dutch international Robert Kemperman has vowed to bring his side into the TNB Cup final although he would play no part in it if they qualify.





Kemperman, together with his countrymen Martijn Havenga and Valentin Verga as well as Irish international David Harte, will return to Europe as the European Hockey Federation (EHF) window to play in overseas leagues ends tomorrow.



The players have a contract to play in the EuroHockey League knockout stages which is scheduled to be held from April 17 to 22.



Harte, Havenga and Kemperman plays for SV Kampong while Verga turns out for Amsterdam in Holland.



Kemperman said he will give his best in the second leg of the semi-final tomorrow.



“There is a window we can play in. The final is after that window. EHF are very strict. No exception and we have to accept the rules,” he said.



“Having been in the Malaysian league since the start it will be disappointing not to play in the final but we will support them from the stands.



“That’s why we want to be at our best in the second leg. We may have won 4-1 against Maybank but we conceded a goal, so we have to be careful.”



UniKL, who were missing coach Arul Selvaraj through illness, have the upper hand.



Their goals were scored by Havenga (8th), Razie Abd Rahim (20th), Ashran Hamsani (22nd) and Kemperman (58th). Haziq Samsul scored for Maybank in the 60th minute.



Maybank had three penalty corners but failed to convert any as they looked blunt up front.



Maybank coach Azrul Affendy Bistamam said their game plan didn’t work well as they looked to hold UniKL but were undone by two early goals in the first half.



However, he is optimistic that his charges will make a comeback in the return leg.



“Penalty conversions were not that good and we will be watching videos from this match to rectify our mistakes,” said Azrul.



“We will work hard in the next match and try to surprise them.”



The Star of Malaysia