By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) hammered Maybank 4-1 in the semi-final first leg of the TNB Cup to virtually qualify for the finals on March 2 (Saturday).





However, barring a surprise upset in the return leg on Thursday (February 28), UniKL will not be at full strength as they will have to do without their best foreign imports for the final.



This is because three of their Dutch and Irish imports will have to 'balik Kampong' (translation: return to village) before the final.



Dutchmen Valentin Verga, Robert Kemperman and Martijn Havenga, as well as top Irish goalkeeper David Harte, who helped UniKL win their first League title in nine years, will not be around to help them to a double.



Instead Dutch club, Kampong HC, will be welcoming Kemperman, Havenga and Harte, while Verga will return to Amsterdam HC.



SV Kampong is a Dutch field hockey club based in Utrecht. It was founded in 1902, making it the second oldest hockey club in the Netherlands.



This is because the four will not be available from March 1 onwards, as they have a contract to play in the European Hockey League (EHL) knock-out stage from April 17-22.



Even though there is ample time, the European Hockey Federation (EHF) has only allowed their players to ply their trade overseas until Feb 28 (Thursday), even though their tournament will only be held at a much later date.



And while UniKL team manager Datuk Amir Azhar Ibrahim is still waiting for a positive reply regarding their appeal to EHF, Kemperman said the window is firmly shut on and they will have to return.



"No way, I know the EHF will not allow us to play in the final, as the window will be shut on us to play overseas by the end of this month (February).



"I know there is an appeal from UniKL to EHF, but no, the EHF will not entertain it and we can only watch on when UniKL play in the final this Saturday (March 2)," said Kemperman.



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) were in the same boat with Verga two years ago, and he had to sit out the final as well.



In the other semi-final, national player Faizal Saari scored a brace (28th, 46th) with South Korean ace Jang Jong Hyun (52nd) delivering another goal for Terengganu HT as they powered their way to a 3-1 win over Tenaga Nasional.



Tenaga managed to get on the scoresheet with a late consolation goal off Arif Syafie Ishak in the 60th minute.



RESULTS — TNB Cup Semi-final, First Leg: UniKL 4 Maybank 1, Tenaga Nasional 1 Terengganu HT 3.



FIXTURES — THURSDAY: TNB Cup Semi-final, Second Leg: Tenaga Nasional v Terengganu HT (Tun Razak Hockey Stadium, 3pm), UniKL v Maybank (Tun Razak Hockey Stadium, 5pm).



New Straits Times