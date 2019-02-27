Crucial event for India in Olympic qualification year



As tensions escalate with Pakistan and future international sporting events in India come under a cloud, the biggest and most immediate casualty in an Olympic qualification year is likely to be the Hockey Series Finals in June, one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics.





The top two teams from that event will advance to a 14-team, double-headed play-offs with seven qualifying for the 2020 Games, making it crucial for India to host and participate in the eight-team June 6-16 competition.



The issue flared up after the International Olympic Council (IOC) directed all future international competitions and talks of hosting others in India be suspended in the light of recent visa issues for Pakistani athletes.



Last year a Kosovan boxer, Donjeta Sadiku, along with her two coaches, was denied participation during the AIBA World women's championships.

Far-reaching effects



In a communication to Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) chief, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, had warned the incident could have far-reaching effects and India was likely to miss out on hosting major Games.



While Hockey India officials refused to comment on the issue, the FIH (International Hockey Federation) remained non-committal on India's hosting rights but did admit it was engaging with the IOC for details.

Taken note



“We have taken good note of and totally respect the decision of the IOC taken in full compliance with the principles of the Olympic Charter.



“We will engage with the IOC to understand and get clarity on the concrete implications of this decision. Only then will we be able to provide any further comments on FIH events planned in India or for which India is bidding,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil told The Hindu.



Sources, however, said FIH president Narinder Batra was working behind the scenes to ensure there would be no fall-out, especially given the fact that the teams scheduled to participate in the Bhubaneswar tournament are unlikely to face any issues.



