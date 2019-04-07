

Great Britain's men celebrate against Argentina in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's earned an historic win away to Argentina by putting five past the Olympic champions in Rosario.





Britain's brand of attacking hockey was on full show, and scoring five against Argentina on their own patch was no mean feat. With 17 goals scored in four games, Britain now have the best goals-per-game ratio in the league.



Britain started well and only two saves from Juan Vivaldi prevented an early goal for the visitors. Having celebrated his 27th birthday the day before, Alan Forsyth got the ball rolling in the second quarter, winning and then converting a penalty stroke after his goalbound effort hit a foot on the line.



Sam Ward then made it two with a superb drag flick, giving Vivaldi no chance on his right hand side, and putting Britain in an excellent position at half time.



Their lead was further strengthened on 37 minutes, Phil Roper scoring with a simple finish after Ward's shot was blocked. It could then have been four when Liam Ansell did superbly on the run but Argentina just about saw off the danger.



With GB down to ten because of a card, Argentina got something of a foothold in the game and Paredes smacked home to make it 3-1. Second half 'keeper Harry Gibson had a bit of work to do, but with the likes of David Ames in front of him, the entire GBR team put their bodies on the line defensively.



With Vivaldi withdrawn in the final minutes, GB took advantage, first Forsyth scoring from the edge of the box, and although the goal was empty he still showed excellent skill to turn home James Gall's pass. Then a moment later Roper again found the empty net to make it 5-1 and seal a super victory.



Next up Britain are away to Germany, before their first home match in London on Saturday 4 May against Spain. With this type of dynamic hockey, it's bound to be an exciting occasion at Lee Valley Hockey and Teniis Centre.



Argentina 1

Allessie (22', PC)



Great Britain 5

Forsyth (20', PS) (56', FG)

Ward (26', PC)

Roper (37', FG) (57', FG)



Players used: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Willars, Ames, Weir, Forsyth, Sloan, Hoare, Ward, Roper, Dixon (c), Creed, Ansell, Condon, Morton, Waller, Gall, Wallace



Great Britain Hockey media release