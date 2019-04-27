Ben Somerford







Australia will be aiming to be crowned Country Champion for the seventh consecutive time when the 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge gets underway on Tuesday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





The Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge is fought out between 14 Australian teams (seven male and seven female) and 14 New Zealand teams (seven male and seven female) competing in seven age divisions: Over 35, Over 40, Over 45, Over 50, Over 55, Over 60 and Over 65 across both genders.



The nation which wins the majority of the 14 divisions, in the event which runs from Tuesday 30 April to Saturday 4 May, is crowned the Country Champion.



The Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge was first played in 2000, with the 2019 edition representing the 10th overall.



Australia are seven-time Country Champions, while New Zealand have triumphed twice, although their last victory was back in 2004.



Participants are due to begin arriving on the Gold Coast over the weekend ahead of Tuesday’s opening ceremony and first matches. All divisions consist of three matches, with deciders to be played on Friday and Saturday.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said: “The 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge will be fiercely contested against our friendly foes New Zealand.



“Given there will be 14 divisions, from Over-35 to Over-65 for both males and females, 28 teams will converge on the Gold Coast for the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge, bringing obvious benefits for the local community.



“As we witnessed first hand at last year’s Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Australian Hockey League Finals, the Gold Coast is a wonderful location to not only play Hockey, but visit with plenty of local attractions and entertainment offerings. We hope that participants enjoy what the region has to offer during their stay and for fantastic competition between all sides.”



This year's Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge has expanded to 28 teams, having included 26 teams in both Whangarei in 2017 and Melbourne in 2015.



Hockey Australia agreed to a significant partnership with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), and the City of Gold Coast to host the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast and thanks them for their support.



The biennial international Masters Hockey tournament is another legacy event from last year’s Commonwealth Games utilising the facilities where the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos claimed goal and silver medals respectively just over 12 months ago.



Hockey Australia media release