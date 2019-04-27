Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) today announces an exciting Test series between the world number two Kookaburras and world number five India will be played in Perth next month.





The Kookaburras will use the two Tests as preparation ahead of the European leg of the FIH Pro League in June where they’ll aim to take out the inaugural title.



The Tests will also be invaluable preparation for the Kookaburras against a top international opponent with the clock ticking towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the side aiming to clinch qualification at September’s Oceania Cup in Rockhampton.



The two Tests will take place at Perth Hockey Stadium on Wednesday 15 May and Friday 17 May, with tickets available on the gate from $10 for adults, $5 for child/concession and free for children under 10.



HA CEO Matt Favier said: “We’re delighted to be able to host two Tests in Perth, which is home to our international teams and a traditionally strong supporter base for Hockey.



“We saw an unbelievable turn-out in Perth for February’s FIH Pro League double-header with more than 4,500 fans in attendance and it’s great to be able to reward that community with more elite Hockey.”



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “India will provide an excellent challenge for us as we build towards the conclusion of the FIH Pro League and our Olympic qualifiers in September at the Oceania Cup.



“India are currently ranked fifth in the world and made last year’s Champions Trophy final, where we won on penalties, so we expect a difficult Test series.



“The next 15 months for us are extremely important as we aim to medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this Test series is another key part of that preparation.”



The two nations last met at the 2018 Champions Trophy in the Netherlands where Australia won their group match 3-2, before claiming a 3-1 shootout win after a 1-1 draw in the final.



Australian Graham Reid, whom previously led the Kookaburras at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took over as India’s men’s coach earlier this month.



Singapore’s national men’s and women’s teams will also play WA’s Under-21 men’s and women’s teams in further entertainment on Friday 17 May.



Wednesday 15 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 5pm AWST (Gates open 4pm AWST)



Friday 17 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 6:30pm AWST (Gates open 4pm AWST)



Hockey Australia media release