

GB line up v Spain



Great Britain’s men face Germany on Sunday 28 April, pushback 1:30pm, in their last away game before making a home debut in the FIH Pro League on Saturday 4 May against Spain





Having put Argentina to the sword last time out with a domineering 5-1 victory, GB ‘keeper George Pinner previewed his side’s next match away to Germany which will be shown live on BT Sport:



“In the away games we’ve still got Belgium and the Netherlands coming up who are arguably two of the best teams in the world. Next is Germany who since the last Olympics have gone through a bit of change but are starting to find their feet and that’s going to be a really tough game as well.



“All the games coming up are going to be tough, but Germany will be a nice test for us going over there and we’ll see if we can come back with another good performance.”



It’s been an impressive start to the FIH Pro League for Great Britain’s men who are averaging the most goals per game (4.25) in the competition and would go top of the league with victory over Germany, and Pinner is relishing the experience:



“The Pro League has been really good, I think it’s been different and exciting in equal measures.



“It was nice to hear some of the comments from back home after the Argentina win. I think we’ve got a lot of belief in what we’re doing and that we’re doing the right things, but to hear people saying they were excited by our hockey and it was great to see us play is really nice to hear.



“We’ve been training extremely hard and I think that’s what has laid the foundations to some really good performances in our away games. We’ve trained and prepared really well, then when it’s come to matchday we’ve performed well.



“To have come away from the four away games with three wins is really pleasing, we were obviously disappointed not to beat Australia, but it’s been really enjoyable so far.”





George Pinner v Spain



The men’s first home FIH Pro League match on Saturday 4 May is rapidly approaching, and after fighting back from 4-1 down to incredibly win 6-5 in the reverse fixture, Pinner is excited to face Spain in London for what looks set to be another blockbuster match:



“I think everyone is really excited for our first home game. It’s been great going out on the road and the crowds that have met us in those games have been really good, but it’ll be exciting to step foot in-front of our home crowd.



“It would be great to see Lee Valley packed for that first match and create a real good atmosphere. If it’s anything like that first game against Spain in terms of excitement levels then it will be great but hopefully we can be the team scoring all the goals this time!



“Lee Valley is great. For the international sides it gets really busy, I’ve played in some fantastic games there which have been really well supported.



“I think it’s going to be really important over the next six months to improve that further, I think the onus is on us as a team to play some exciting hockey to get people behind us and want to come and watch. It would be great to get people down and have a noisy crowd for these Pro League games and look forward to a possible Olympic qualifier later in the year.”



After that thrilling 6-5 victory in Valencia, watch Great Britain’s men take on Spain on Saturday 4 May in their first ever home FIH Pro League match







Great Britain Hockey media release