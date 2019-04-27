

GB Beat Argentina 5-1 FIH Pro League



Harry Martin is set to make his first FIH Pro League appearance after being named in an 18-strong squad to face Germany.





The men’s team will travel to Moenchengladbach to take on the Rio 2016 bronze medalists at 1:30pm BST on Sunday 28 April in the final game before their first home FIH Pro League match just six days later.



It will be the first international appearance for Martin since featuring for England at the World Cup in December as he looks to add to his current tally of 201 combined appearances.



He is one of two changes to the side that produced a stunning display to beat Olympic champions Argentina 5-1 earlier this month, with Chris Griffiths also returning.



Midfielder David Condon is in line to win his 50th Great Britain cap, while Phil Roper will be hoping to add to his five goals in the tournament. Scotland are represented by Alan Forsyth, who scored twice against Argentina last time out.



Speaking ahead of the game, GB Men’s Head Coach Danny Kerry said: “We’re looking forward to our upcoming match against Germany. I’m expecting them to be match sharp and at their best.



“We continue to select from the depth of our squad, with Harry Martin and Chris Griffiths returning to the team as we continue to develop a depth of players with top competitive matches.



“We will need to be ready for both the tactical acumen and flexibility of Germany. We have continued to practice with focus and intent and are still pushing the bar high in other facets of our performance so I’m expecting a cracking match against the Olympic bronze medallists.



“After this match we head for our first home match against Spain the following Saturday, that too will be an amazing spectacle and we look forward to starting our home campaign at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.”



This will be the first time these two sides have met in a competition since 2016, although they did play out a two-test series in Germany last summer in which both games were drawn, including a 5-5 thriller.



Victory against the team currently fifth in the FIH Pro League table could move Great Britain from third to first, level on points percentage with Belgium but above the current world champions courtesy of having won more games.



The game will be live on BT Sport.



Full squad

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead) (ENG)

David Condon (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Mikey Hoare (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Holcombe) (ENG)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ollie Willars (Beeston) (ENG)



Great Britain Hockey media release