Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women earned their first FIH Pro League victory the last time they faced the USA.





A superb 14-minute spell saw Mark Hager's side win 3-1, with Lily Owsley inspirational with a two-goal haul, while Emily Defroand scored her very first international goal.



Making her 50th GB appearance, Lily played a key part in the win



Great Britain Hockey media release