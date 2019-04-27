

Great Britain v USA



The FIH Pro League comes to London for the first time on Saturday 27 April when Great Britain’s women welcome the USA to Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at 2pm





Saturday’s match is an important one with both teams hungry for points in the new league.



Great Britain comfortably defeated the USA when the sides met for the first time, an inspired Lily Owsley bagging a brace of goals to help secure a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture, take a look at how both sides have fared so far in the FIH Pro League:



Great Britain hoping for home advantage



Following a tricky string of opening matches on the road, Great Britain have recorded five points from six games so far in the FIH Pro League.



Yielding two points from the opening three games against New Zealand, Australia and China, Mark Hager’s side have been steadily improving as the tournament has progressed.



Great Britain showed the talent they possess with a comprehensive victory over the USA at the end of March before putting in another spirited performance against Argentina despite the game finishing in defeat.



The team will go into Saturday’s match full of motivation and determined to pick up the three points after failing to find a way past a strong Germany side last time out.







Sarah Robertson, Emily Defroand and Ellie Rayer have been replaced in the squad by EDP graduates Erica Sanders, Lizzie Neal and Alex Malzer with the former yet to make her senior international appearance.



Sanders (21), Neal (20), who already has one FIH Pro League goal to her name, and Malzer (18) have never played a senior international game at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre with Saturday set to be a landmark day for the young trio.



Saturday’s game will also be the first time that Great Britain’s women have played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre since hosting the Champions Trophy back in June 2016 with the USA match set to be an historic day that’s not to be missed.





Suzy Petty v USA



Inexperienced USA aiming to climb the table



It’s been a tough start to the FIH Pro League for the USA who remain the only side without a victory.



A team currently in transition, this young American side looked like a solid force in their opening game as they tied 2-2 with Argentina, especially after storming to a 2-0 lead before surrendering it in the final-quarter.



However, it’s been a rocky road since that game with three consecutive defeats coming against the Netherlands, New Zealand and, though they did push them close, Australia.



The only other points the USA have picked up came in a 1-1 draw with Belgium where the Americans secured the bonus-point in a thrilling shootout that finished 5-4.







The USA were bitterly unfortunate to not take another point off the Belgians in the away match after conceding with less than a minute remaining on the clock to give the Red Panthers a 2-1 victory.



After suffering the heaviest defeat in the competition so far, a 7-1 thrashing away to the Netherlands in their last match, the USA will be determined to regain some dignity and respond with an improved performance against Great Britain.



Such is the youthfulness of this USA team, only six of the players to have featured in the FIH Pro League are aged 25 or over whilst only four players have got over 100 caps to their name.







Great Britain Hockey media release