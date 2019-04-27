

Erica Sanders, Alex Malzer and Lizzie Neal



Mark Hager has made three changes to his squad for this Saturday's first ever FIH Pro League game at home to USA.





Hager has brought in young trio Erica Sanders, Lizzie Neal and Alex Malzer, with Ellie Rayer, Emily Defroand and Sarah Robertson missing out.



18-year-old Malzer is aiming to become the first player born in the 2000s to represent Great Britain or England at international level, and it would be a fantastic occasion to make her debut in front of more than 4,000 supporters at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The FIH Pro League has been many years in the planning and it is hugely exciting to now see it come to London as our Olympic champions take on the USA in front of a great crowd.



The game takes place at 2pm on Saturday 27 April and is live on BT Sport. The last remaining tickets will be on sale at the venue until the start of the game.



Britain's women have ten games remaining, eight of them at home, so will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a positive result on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. They have five points from their first six games and lie seventh in the nine-team table.



Full squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) (ENG)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury) (ENG)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham) (SCO)

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Tess Howard (Durham University) (ENG)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Jones (Holcombe) (WAL)

Alex Malzer (University of Nottingham) (ENG)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) (ENG)

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) (ENG)

Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham) (ENG)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (ENG) (C)

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Erica Sanders (Surbiton) (ENG)

Amy Tennant (Reading) (ENG) (GK)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) (ENG)



2019 is the first instalment of the FIH Pro League, with the world's best nations doing battle in a ground-breaking global league. The FIHPL will transform the future of international hockey at the top level and this year's competition is also a key component of qualification for the Tokyo Olympic games.



Competing consistently as Great Britain over the next two years provides an opportunity for our athletes to train, compete and grow as a squad in an unprecedented fashion.



Great Britain Hockey media release