26 Apr 2019 GER v NED (RR) 0 - 1 Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach

27 Apr 2019 GBR v USA (RR) 1 - 1 (Shoot Out 2/5 - 1/5) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

28 Apr 2019 12:00 (GMT +2) GER v CHN (RR) Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 10 7 2 0 1 20 9 11 25 83.3 2 Netherlands 8 7 0 0 1 24 4 20 21 87.5 3 Australia 9 5 1 0 3 19 13 6 17 63.0 4 Belgium 6 4 0 1 1 10 6 4 13 72.2 5 New Zealand 11 4 0 0 7 19 24 -5 12 36.4 6 Germany 6 2 0 2 2 10 8 2 8 44.4 7 Great Britain 7 1 2 0 4 9 18 -9 7 33.3 8 China 10 2 0 1 7 14 26 -12 7 23.3 9 United States 9 0 1 2 6 9 26 -17 4 14.8

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



